Power Rankings: Lions Best Team in NFL
The Detroit Lions rallied after a poor start to knock off the previously unbeaten Minnesota Vikings and take over first place in the NFC North in Week 7.
Here's a look at where the Lions stand in the latest NFL power rankings.
Power ranking: 1st
Previous rank: 2nd
A new No. 1 in the Power Rankings this week, which I’m sure no fan base will have any problem with at all. I allowed the stats to break the tie in this one, and while the Chiefs are undefeated, the Lions have a far more efficient offense right now, they just beat one of two lone undefeated teams and are nearly identical to the Chiefs in terms of EPA per play allowed and opponent success rate. Plus, the Lions are racking up style points now and, just like the old NCAA bowl committee, I am attracted to shiny things (and I’m wildly corrupt).
Power ranking: 1st
Previous ranking: 3rd
You could have argued before Sunday that the Lions had a weak resume. Thenthey beat the NFC’s only undefeated team. Detroit is averaging a league-best 40 points per game since Week 4.Jared Goff, who has thrown seven touchdown passes and no interceptions in his last three games, leads the NFL in passer rating (111.5).
Power ranking: 2nd
Previous rank: 4th
They have a dynamic offense that will continue to roll up big numbers. They do need to find a replacement for the injured Aidan Hutchinson. Go get Maxx Crosby.
Power ranking: 2nd
Previous rank: 4th
Jared Goff’s past three games: completed 58 of 68 passes for 887 yards, seven TDs, no INTs and a staggering 153.1 passer rating. The two things we learned from the Lions’ win Sunday: Detroit is a bona fide Super Bowl contender and Goff is an MVP candidate. Jameson Williams' potential two-game suspension doesn't help but the Lions have the offensive depth to make up for it.
Power ranking: 2nd
Previous rank: 3rd
Sunday's meeting between the one-loss Detroit Lions and the undefeated Minnesota Vikings was arguably Week 7's biggest game, and it didn't disappoint. The back-and-forth, exciting affair went down the wire before culminating in a two-point Lions victory.
The Lions rode 116 rushing yards and two touchdowns from Jahmyr Gibbs and another excellent performance from quarterback Jared Goff to a win that gives them the lead in the NFC North and claim to the title of the conference's best team.
A Detroit defense that lost edge-rusher Aidan Hutchinson to a season-ending leg injury last week stepped up as well. The Vikings were just 4-for-10 on third down, and Sam Darnold was sacked four times, including one that sealed the win.Offense. Defense. Special teams. The Lions are talented. Balanced. And absolutely for real.
Power ranking: 3rd
Previous rank: 4th
The very early leaders for home-field advantage in the NFC, they might actually be more dangerous on the road – where they're undefeated with an average margin of victory of 15.7 points.
Power ranking: 2nd
Previous rank: 3rd
Branch was a proven playmaker as a rookie in 2023 with three interceptions as mainly a nickel cornerback. But in Year 2, Detroit's coaching staff decided to switch the 23-year-old to safety to allow him more freedom to roam within their system. Branch is an early breakout star for the defense with four interceptions and 11 passes defended in five appearances this season. After the Lions' victory Sunday, Branch said defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn was putting him in "positions to make plays."