Power Rankings: Lions Most Fun Team in NFL
The Detroit Lions will enter their bye week on a high note, with a 42-29 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4.
Here's a look at how the win affects where the team stands amongst the NFL in the eyes of pundits across various publications in the latest edition of weekly power rankings.
Power ranking: 2nd
Previous rank: 4th
The Lions are back to being the most fun team in the league. Thank goodness. Sometimes your coach doing a hilarious Applebee’s commercial can be the absolute kiss of death. Just ask Baker Mayfield, the star of some criminally underrated Progressive commercials in his day. Alas…QB receiving touchdowns! Step dancing after toe-tapping grabs! Leaps into the crowd! The Lions are going to the Super Bowl.
Power ranking: 5th
Previous ranking: 3rd
The Lions decided to double their chances of getting some cornerback help by taking Terrion Arnold in the first round and Ennis Rakestraw in the second round. Arnold has been a hit, playing more than 90 percent of the team’s snaps. Rakestraw, meanwhile, has barely seen the field. The defense won’t matter all that much if the offense keeps playing like it did Monday night, when quarterback Jared Goff finished a perfect 18-for-18 for 292 yards and two touchdowns. He became the first quarterback in NFL history with more than 10 pass attempts and no incompletions.
Power ranking: 5th
Previous rank: 10th
They looked amazing on offense in blowing out Seattle. But the defense continues to have problems. They need to tighten up on the back end.
Power ranking: 4th
Previous rank: 3rd
Jared Goff and the Lions' offense are just fine. The defense has been a little softer than Detroit was hoping and that’s an issue, but seeing Goff throw a nearly perfect game on Monday night was another sign of the Lions’ championship upside.
Power ranking: 4th
Previous rank: 5th
Although the Lions' pass coverage has only allowed four touchdowns this season, Detroit's defense could improve at lowering opponents' total QBR (55.6 through four games), which ranks 22nd in the league. In Week 1, Matthew Stafford completed 34 of 49 passes for 317 yards and a touchdown. Baker Mayfield went 12-for-19 with a TD in Week 2, while Geno Smith went 38-of-56 for 395 yards and a touchdown on Monday. Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said they "plan on improving every week," which they'll have to do after surrendering 29 points against Seattle.
Power ranking: 4th
Previous rank: 4th
The Lions put on a show offensively in Week 4. They tallied almost 400 yards of offense against Seattle, didn't turn the ball over and averaged over eight yards a play. Goff was a perfect 18-for-18 passing, an NFL record for attempts in a game without a miss.
However, there was cause for some concern. The Detroit defense allowed over 500 yards of offense, including 395 passing yards from Geno Smith. So, while the Lions got a marquee win of sorts, their defense has some work to do on the team's off week.
Power ranking: 4th
Previous rank: 4th
QB Jared Goff flexed his "Motor City Muscle" with a near-perfect performance against the previously unbeaten 'Hawks – becoming the first quarterback in 46 years to start consecutive games with at least 10 straight completions – as the Lions finally won what's become their now-annual shootout with Seattle.