Grades: Offense Soars, Defense Creates Clutch Takeaways
The Detroit Lions delivered a long-awaited offensive explosion in primetime Monday.
Taking the national stage, the Lions were able to maintain momentum throughout a showdown with the Seattle Seahawks en route to a 42-29 victory to improve to 3-1 heading into their bye week.
Here are grades for each position group, based on performance in Monday's victory.
Quarterback: A
Jared Goff made NFL history Monday, as his 18-for-18 showing marked the most attempts by a passer without an incompletion in a single game. He looked sharp throughout the game, taking what the defense gave him.
He was able to hit a big play to Jameson Williams, who came open on a deep crosser that resulted in a 70-yard touchdown. Goff also connected with Amon-Ra St. Brown for a score late in the game.
His perfect night was punctuated with completions to eight different pass-catchers. With the defense dedicated to stopping the big play early, he was content to check the ball down. However, when Seattle went Cover 0, he didn't hesitate to take the chance with Williams.
However, the highlight that many will talk about was his third quarter touchdown catch on a reverse pass from St. Brown. The All-Pro wideout praised his fundamentals on the catch, and upon reaching the end zone he sent the crowd into a frenzy.
Running backs: A
Both David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs made their presence felt in different ways. Montgomery was the focus early, pounding the ball throughout the team's second drive en route to the first touchdown of the game.
Montgomery was held to negative-2 yards on the ground in the second half, but popped a big play on a short pass in the third quarter. After bringing in the reception, he leveled a Seahawks defender and made multiple others miss for a 40-yard gain.
Gibbs, meanwhile, paced the team on the ground with 78 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a 20-yard run to set up Montgomery's score.
Wide receivers: A
With no incompletions to speak of, it was a good day with no drops for the receiving corps. St. Brown was held in check with 45 receiving yards, but he hauled in the late score and brought the crowd to its feet with his self-described perfect toss to Goff.
Williams made both of his targets count, with the first moving the chains and the second going for a long score.
Tim Patrick also continues to see action, as he made his most significant impact to date on Monday. He had two nice catch and runs, totaling 52 yards on two receptions. His ability on the team's intermediate route figures to be an asset moving forward.
Return specialist Kalif Raymond also got into the mix with an 8-yard reception on a screen pass late in the first half.
Tight ends: A
Sam LaPorta had four catches for 53 yards, the highest total he's had in a game this season. The Iowa product was also a staple in the run game, with the team using him to set up key blocks in the red zone.
Brock Wright hauled in two passes for 13 yards, including a 10-yard catch that served as a prelude for the team's second score. Parker Hesse continues to hold down the team's fullback role.
Offensive line: A-
Without center Frank Ragnow, the Lions were forced to do some shuffling around up front. Graham Glasgow started at center, while Kayode Awosika took his spot at left guard. The result was solid, as Detroit was able to establish the run early.
Awosika had a pair of big blocks on Detroit's first scoring drive, one to spring Gibbs' 20-yard run and another to free up the run lane on Montgomery's touchdown.
A unique sequence occurred in the first half when both Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell were called for holding on the same play, and Decker eventually was beaten for a sack. While the Lions gave up three total, one was the result of good coverage downfield and another came late resulting in a safety.
Defensive line: B-
The Seahawks followed a similar model to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1, with Geno Smith firing the ball out quickly and limiting the impact that the pass-rush had. The run defense had its worst showing of the year, as Kenneth Walker ran for 80 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries.
Aidan Hutchinson was held in check for the first time this season. Detroit was able to get sacks from DJ Reader and the tandem of Levi Onwuzurike and Alim McNeill up front, however. Onwuzurike got hit with a roughing the passer penalty when he drilled Smith a tick late in the fourth quarter.
James Houston, who got an opportunity for increased snaps due to injuries to Marcus Davenport and Derrick Barnes, was penalized for offsides twice.
Linebackers: B
Malcolm Rodriguez was inserted into the team's base package as a replacement for Barnes and made his presence felt with a sack. The big play at this position belonged to Jack Campbell, though, as the Iowa product punched the ball out of the hands of DK Metcalf.
Campbell and Alex Anzalone each had seven tackles. Anzalone dropped an interception in the end zone, though the defense was able to force a turnover on downs on that series.
In the second half, the angles of pursuit seemed to dip and the tackling was shabby. Anzalone was beaten during an eventual touchdown to A.J. Barner, as the coverage at the position continues to struggle.
Secondary: B-
In large part, Carlton Davis did a solid job in man coverage throughout the night. Metcalf got him early on a well-placed throw by Smith, but he was held to six catches for 83 yards as Detroit's aggressive coverage continues to have moderate success.
However, the downside of this approach was also on full display. Davis and Terrion Arnold were both flagged three times each for variations of pass interference and defensive holding. Arnold continues to face criticism for being too hands-on.
Without Brian Branch, Brandon Joseph stepped into the starting lineup next to Kerby Joseph at safety. Joseph had an impressive interception that ended the game and also notcehd a tackle for loss when Jack Campbell spilled a Kenneth Walker run toward the sideline.
Special teams: A
Jake Bates made a couple of his extra points look interesting, but had a perfect day on his kicks. Punter Jack Fox averaged a touch over 46 yards in net punts on three attempts.
In the return game, Detroit made just one punt and one kick return attempt. Raymond handled both, notching seven yards on a punt and 26 yards on a kick. Khalil Dorsey got a chance to return a missed field goal attempt at the end of the half, but was brought down by his facemask as time expired.
Coaching: A
The Lions' offense should be proud of its effort, as they cam prepared for a shootout and delivered one on that end. Coordinator Ben Johnson had his second trick play go for a touchdown in as many weeks.
Defensively, the Lions started strong but mostly tried to bend without breaking. The pass-rush and run defense were both lackluster, as Seattle's offense continues to cause problems for the Lions' defense.
Campbell made an interesting decision to decline the facemask at the end of the half, which would've resulted in an untimed down. Ultimately, though, the Lions were able to pull out a win to head into the bye week at 3-1.