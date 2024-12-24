Power Rankings: Lions Shine Dealing With Adversity, Move Up
Here's a look at where the Detroit Lions stand in the most recent power rankings assembled by national media outlets, following a 34-17 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 16.
Power ranking: 2nd
Previous ranking: 3rd
Power ranking: 2nd
Previous ranking: 3rd
The Lions’ injured reserve list is ridiculous — Aidan Hutchinson, Alex Anzalone, Marcus Davenport, Carlton Davis III, Alim McNeill, Malcolm Rodriguez and Ennis Rakestraw Jr., and that’s not all of them. David Montgomery remains on the active roster, but he’s a long shot to return because of a knee injury. At least this week, though, it didn’t seem to bother them as they put 475 yards on the hapless Bears.
Power ranking: 3rd
Previous ranking: 4th
The offense showed it can move the football in any type of weather in the blowout of the Bears. The undermanned defense gave up yards, but made stops when needed.
Power ranking: 3rd
Previous ranking: 3rd
A matchup between two 14-2 teams in the regular-season finale, with the winner getting the No. 1 seed in the NFC and the loser going on the road wild-card weekend with a 14-3 record, is still in play. Detroit faces the 49ers in Week 17, though that test looks easier with the current state of the 49ers.
Power ranking: 2nd
Previous ranking: 3rd
I don't know if the Lions can continue navigating their injuries and make a run all the way to the Super Bowl. However, they continue to show that they won't simply fold under adversity. Even with David Montgomery (MCL) out of the lineup, Detroit still has the offensive fuel needed to match points with any team in the NFL, and that's going to give them a chance each and every week.
This may still end up being the ultimate "what-if" season for the Lions, but if there's a team with mental makeup to make a masterpiece out of molded bread, it's Detroit.
Power ranking: 2nd
Previous ranking: 3rd
The first team in franchise history to win 13 games, they're trying to pave the NFC pathway to the Super Bowl directly to Ford Field. Plenty of work yet to do on that front, even for a team that's almost certainly the franchise's best of the Super Bowl era (since 1966) – the Lions' 493 points and 7-0 road record are club bests – much as that's also indicative of their checkered-at-best history over that period. Regardless, give Dan Campbell and Co. credit for continuing to play at a high level no matter how many injuries and other obstacles they must navigate. Detroit is the only team this season with a 1,000-yard rusher with 10 TDs (Jahmyr Gibbs)anda 1,000-yard receiver with 10 TDs (Amon-Ra St. Brown).
Power ranking: 2nd
Previous ranking: 3rd
Arnold has been a pivotal player in Detroit's first 13-win team with 52 total tackles and nine passes defended. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn says Arnold has "ice water in his veins" and has high expectations for him going forward. "We're putting a lot of pressure on this player by the way that we play, but there's no other way that he would want it," Glenn said Dec. 12. "So, I'm glad we've got him for the simple fact that he's going to be one of the top corners in this league as his years progress."