Lions Are Back to Eating Filet
The Detroit Lions were able to bounce back against the Chicago Bears, controlling the game en route to a dominant 34-17 victory at Soldier Field.
With the win, the Lions got back in the win column after a defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Bills. Detroit got three touchdown passes from Jared Goff and a solid performance by Jahmyr Gibbs to fuel the offense.
Now, the Lions must finish strong over their final two games in order to claim the No. 1 seed in the NFC, which comes with a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
Detroit can claim the top seed with a win Monday against the San Francisco 49ers, along with a loss by the Minnesota Vikings to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. If the Vikings and Lions win, the NFC North division and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs will be decided in Week 18 when the two teams meet at Ford Field.
"Of course it comes down to the Lions wanting the number one seed, and it's a team from their own division who they could play in Week 18 that's not going away," said co-host Christian Booher. "So yeah, it's a grind, and it's not getting any easier. While the one seed would help them tremendously, it's also not a free ticket to the Super Bowl because you could wind up seeing, I don't know, these Vikings again or the Eagles with a Super Bowl berth on the line in the playoffs."
More: Commanders Game-Winner Installed by Former Detroit Lions Quarterback
Detroit controls its own destiny for the top seed. While Detroit could see Minnesota again in the playoffs, the team would benefit greatly from being able to play its postseason games at Ford Field.
"The one seed and home-field advantage would give you the best situation possible, and that's why the Lions are fighting for it right now," Booher said. "Moving forward, you've got to have this one against the 49ers, you'd love some help from the Packers, no less. But in my opinion, it's gonna comne down to Week 18, it's gonna be a showdown. The Lions love the adversity and the challenge, so here you go."
The latest 'Lone Wolves' podcast discusses the Lions' win over the Bears, analyzes the performance of Jahmyr Gibbs and Jameson Williams and previews next week's NFC Championship rematch between the Lions and 49ers.
Don't miss any future episodes of the podcast. Make sure to subscribe to the Lone Wolves podcast, which is available everywhere your favorite podcasts are housed.