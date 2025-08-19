Predicting 5 Surprise Cuts for Lions Based on Preseason Performances
Roster cutdown day always delivers a few surprises, and the Detroit Lions are no exception.
Coming off a 15-win season and an NFC North title, the Lions find themselves with increased depth across several position groups, which could leave some recognizable names on the outside looking in.
Here are five players who could be surprise cuts before the start of the regular season.
WR Tim Patrick
Patrick was re-signed this offseason to provide size and experience to Detroit’s receiving corps, but training camp hasn’t gone his way.
He’s struggled to find rhythm while rookies Isaac TeSlaa and Jackson Meeks have impressed with their energy and playmaking.
With Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams locked in at the top of the depth chart, Patrick may be battling for one of the final wideout spots.
If the younger receivers continue their rise, Patrick could be the odd man out.
QB Hendon Hooker
The Lions drafted Hooker in 2023 with the hope he could develop into a capable backup, but his preseason performance has been underwhelming.
Kyle Allen has outperformed him throughout the preseason, showing sharper command of the offense. While Detroit likely hoped Hooker would earn the No. 2 role behind Jared Goff, his inconsistency raises questions.
It would be a surprise, but not out of the realm of possibility, if Hooker were moved on from sooner than expected.
RB Craig Reynolds
Reynolds has been a reliable depth piece in recent years, but the competition in the backfield has stiffened.
Second-year pro Sione Vaki and former UFL star Jacob Saylors have each made a case to earn the No. 3 running back spot behind David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs.
Reynolds’ experience with the Lions could work in his favor. However, Detroit may also opt for a younger, fresher option at the position, such as Vaki or Saylors.
TE Shane Zylstra
Zylstra has been a steady reserve tight end, but the emergence of Zach Horton changes the equation.
Horton’s ability to not only contribute as a receiver but also line up at fullback gives him added versatility.
With Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright firmly entrenched as the top two tight ends, Zylstra’s role is in jeopardy.
His familiarity with the system may not be enough to secure him a roster spot this time around.
DB Khalil Dorsey
Dorsey’s return from a broken leg is encouraging, but the timing could also work against him.
Detroit has upgraded its secondary with the additions of DJ Reed, Rock Ya-Sin and Avonte Maddox, to name a few, making competition fierce for backup roles.
Dorsey’s special teams ability is certainly valuable, particularly his ability as a gunner. However, it doesn’t mean the veteran has an absolute stranglehold on a roster spot as the regular season nears.