Will Brad Holmes "F Them" Picks?: We're Not Scared

Brad Holmes was asked about trading for Trey Hendrickson.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, left, talks to team president and CEO Rod Wood and general manager Brad Holmes
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, left, talks to team president and CEO Rod Wood and general manager Brad Holmes
Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes wanted to make it clear that he was not afraid, if the time was right, to make a move to improve the 53-man roster.

Many supporters and pundits are wondering if the team will be aggressive at any point this season in acquiring an external free agent.

NFL analyst Kay Adams even hinted the team should peek in the direction of Trey Hendrickson, who is not currently happy with his contract playing for the Cincinnatti Bengals.

"I mean, we are always staying open-minded. We're always going to do the best thing for the organization, but that was me and Dan's vision and plan from the get go was to build through the draft," said Holmes. "Like you said, 'These guys here that are coming up next.' And that is why we have been able to stay consistent is building through the draft.

"But no, we're not scared," Holmes commented further. "I learned a lot from (Rams GM) Les Snead and the 'F them' picks. There's always a time to strike. And if it comes, we have never, we have ever shown a time when we've been scared to really do something or make a move. But, there's always going to be calculated and there has to be a little of strategy behind it."

When Adams hinted that a player with back-to-back seasons with 17 or more sacks was available, Holmes reiterated what he has been sharing publicly.

Detroit's organization is quite confident in Aidan Hutchinson and view him as one of the top defensive ends in the NFL.

Holmes noted, "Sacks are good, but we have a pretty good one now."

