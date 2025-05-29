Predicting Lions' 2025 Defensive Stat Leaders in Key Categories
The Detroit Lions have officially started organized team activities, and the NFL season is growing ever closer.
As anticipation builds for the 2025 edition of the Lions to take the field, one major point will be the returns of several key defensive pieces from injury. Most notably, Aidan Hutchinson has been fully cleared for action ahead of OTAs.
These key players will help the Lions' defense in their quest to push Detroit over the top in its pursuit of a championship. Hutchinson will presumably lead the pass-rush, while a secondary led by All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph holds down the coverage aspect.
With the season quickly approaching, there's excitement building as to who will stand out amongst the defense in 2025.
Here's my projection for who leads the Lions in a trio of defensive statistical categories.
Sacks: Aidan Hutchinson
Hutchinson's injury was the most-devastating for a defense that suffered several significant blows throughout the 2024 season. As a result, there's plenty of anticipation surrounding his return.
In five games last season, Hutchinson had 7.5 sacks. This put him on pace for 25.5 in 2024, which would've set the NFL record. While he may not replicate this exact level of production in his comeback season, his display last season showed that he's one of the elite players at his position.
The Lions don't have a marquee pass-rusher opposite of him, so there's no doubt that he'll continue to draw extra attention. Still, he's entering his fourth NFL season and continues to develop counter moves in an effort to effectively shed blocks.
Even if he's unable to get back on that record pace in 2025, he should be able to regain his trademark explosiveness. Additionally, the physicality he plays with will always make him a threat to opposing quarterbacks.
Because of this, I'm expecting Hutchinson to clear his previous career-high and finish among the league's best in this category.
Total: 15.5 sacks
Interceptions: Brian Branch
Joseph led the entire NFL last year with nine interceptions and is one of the league's best ball-hawks. Because teams will be hesitant to put the ball in his direction, I'm expecting Brian Branch to have a career year on the opposite side of the defense.
Branch has displayed a keen knack for finding the ball throughout his first two seasons, with seven interceptions and two forced fumbles in that span. Much like Joseph, the third season could be his true breakout.
Because the Lions feel confident in Branch's ability to line up in a number of areas across the defense, he can impact the game at all levels. As a result, he'll be a threat to pick off both short and deep passes.
Joseph will certainly get his share in the interception department, but with teams being more cautious to put the ball in his direction, Branch will be able to pace the defense with a plethora of takeaways.
Total: Six interceptions
Tackles: Jack Campbell
Campbell had a nice sophomore campaign after some ups and downs as a rookie. With Alex Anzalone sidelined for a long stretch of the second-half of the season, Campbell was granted the opportunity to lead the defense and he stepped up to the challenge nicely.
In his third NFL season, Campbell will likely assume plenty of responsibility. Time will tell if Anzalone returns to his place as the defensive play-caller, but even if he does it will likely be Campbell suiting up as the middle linebacker.
Last season, Campbell paced the defense with 131 combined tackles. He had three games with double-digit tackles and only two with less than five.
As the centerpiece of the defense, Campbell will have the most opportunities to bring down opposing ball-carriers, and could even get some opportunities for sacks as a blitzer.
Total: 130 combined tackles