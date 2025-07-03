Predicting Lions' Breakout Defensive Players
The Detroit Lions finished the 2024 season as a top-10 defensive unit (seventh in points allowed per game; 20.1/g).
And they will enter the 2025 campaign with multiple high-impact defenders, including Pro Bowl EDGE Aidan Hutchinson and a pair of standout safeties in 2024 All-Pro Kerby Joseph and Pro Bowler Brian Branch.
Yet, there is always room for improvement, including the chance for breakthrough performances from individual players.
Without further ado, here are three Lions defensive players who have a chance of “breaking out” in 2025.
EDGE Marcus Davenport
It's all about staying healthy with Davenport. The soon-to-be 29-year-old – he turns 29 September 4 – has played in just seven total games the past two seasons, including only a pair of games with Detroit last season. Yet, if he does stay on the field, there's a good chance he's productive.
In Davenport's most recent season of playing in double-digit contests (which came in 2022 with New Orleans), he produced a 76.8 overall Pro Football Focus grade. Plus, he earned a 75.0 pass-rushing mark. This came a year after he received career-high PFF marks for both his overall grade (88.8) and pass-rushing efforts (82.0).
He's expected to be a vital member of the Lions’ defense in 2025 as the EDGE running mate for Hutchinson. I'm projecting Davenport to suit up for 12 games this season and to amass 35 total pressures and 4.5 sacks.
CB Ennis Rakestraw
Rakestraw enters a big second season for himself. He played in just eight games as a rookie due to being unable to stay on the field, and he subsequently made a minimal impact.
The 2024 second-round pick is packed with a ton of upside, though, and has the ability to line up both on the boundary and in the slot. He's expected to suit up primarily on the outside in 2025, and if healthy, should play a key role as a top reserve in the Lions’ secondary.
“You don't play this game to get injured,” Rakestraw told the Detroit Free Press during OTAs in June. “Sometimes though it’s just very unfortunate. I had a lot of stuff to deal with. I was very hurt about it. Didn't get to do nothing and let my teammates down when everybody went down and I wasn't there to help them. So, I was already fighting battles with that as myself. But just to see somebody who don't know nothing about this or don't play it, say something like that, it really just fuels me.”
CB Terrion Arnold
The Lions have high expectations for Arnold entering 2025 despite a shaky rookie campaign from the Alabama product.
Arnold, the No. 24 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, was deemed to be a No. 1-caliber cornerback coming out of college. Yet, he was hardly that in his debut NFL season.
As a first-year pro, Arnold experienced a myriad of issues. For starters, he allowed a 99.2 passer rating on balls thrown his way. Plus, he recorded a lowly 50.4 Pro Football Focus coverage grade and amassed zero interceptions on 662 coverage snaps. That PFF grade placed him 176th among 222 qualified cornerbacks.
Additionally, he committed his fair share of penalties, including eight through the first four weeks of the season. He ended up being called for 10 total penalties during the 2024 season.
From all accounts, though, Arnold is committed to putting his rookie struggles behind him and to taking the next step in his career this upcoming season.
“Any time you get a chance to have as many reps as he had, it helps you. He understands how they are attacking him, and he found out about himself,” Lions defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend said of Arnold during a May media session. “Like what do I do best? How can I make those strengths stronger? My weaknesses, what do I do now this offseason to make them better? Just conversing throughout the process before he got back, and he just grabbed me. We were in the office watching tape just now. So, he is just trying to be the best player he can be.”
Arnold possesses the necessary intangibles, and most importantly, coverage skills, to develop into a high-performing corner one day. And the Lions are counting on it happening in 2025.
I'm projecting that the second-year pro will end up with 12 passes defensed and a pair of interceptions for Detroit this upcoming season.