Za'Darius Smith, Christian Mahogany Fined After Packers Game
The Detroit Lions had two players receive discipline for their actions in the team's 34-31 Week 14 win over the Green Bay Packers.
Za'Darius Smith and Christian Mahogany both received fines from the NFL for actions in Thursday's game. Smith was fined $6,722 for roughing the passer after hitting Packers quarterback Jordan Love in the head. He was not flagged on the play. Mahogany was fined $4,609 for a facemask.
Smith has played a big role for the Lions since joining the team at the trade deadline. He has become a pivotal part of the pass-rush amongst a defensive line that has been rocked with injuries.
“Yes, he’s been a great fit for us and I think you saw last week, even with the injuries that we had, we took some reps off of him in some areas to where we could really use him at his best, really showcase a few of those reps, the third down reps, second-and-long," said coach Dan Campbell. "He still played base downs, and his production was really good. So, we’re trying to be smart with him and maximize the reps that we get out of him, but he’s been really good for us."
Since joining the Lions, Smith has accumulated three sacks in four games.
"He fits the room, fits the guys, our players have embraced him and yeah – there again, I mentioned this before, it's like offense," Campbell continued. "Of course, you love having players that produce, but it’s really the bring something different than the guy next to you. It’s why you like having different receivers, it’s why you like having defensive backs, different rushers, different D-linemen, backers, because it just enables you to do more and that’s what he does for us.”
Mahogany, meanwhile, has settled into a backup role and got snaps against the Packers when Kevin Zeitler left briefly with injury.
The Lions will entertain another team with Super Bowl aspirations, the Buffalo Bills, on Sunday. Detroit is looking for its 12th consecutive win, and will don its black alternate uniforms for the 4:25 p.m. nationally televised matchup.
