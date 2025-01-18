Predictions: Lions-Commanders
The Detroit Lions have their eyes on the big prize entering the playoffs. In the eyes of players and fans alike, it's Super Bowl or bust. However, they must conquer the first test ahead of them in the Washington Commanders on Saturday.
I expect Washington to hit a big play or two early, and the two teams will trade scores early. The Commanders have what it takes to make this game extremely dicey for the Lions, as they have firepower on both sides of the ball.
However, I think Detroit's defense can get enough stops while the offense starts to put the Commanders away. Jahmyr Gibbs has another big game, and the Lions wind up winning convincingly thanks to a strong second half.
Lions 38, Commanders 27
The playoff game that everyone has been waiting for has finally arrived: Lions vs. Commanders in a divisional showdown at Ford Field.
The Lions come in fresh off a long rest. Their players should be healthy, energized, and ready to play. The biggest advantage for Detroit on offense will be RB David Montgomery who is expected to be activated for this game. That will certainly be a major boost to the Lions' rushing attack. On a similar note, having home field advantage should bode well for QB Jared Goff, who has been a monster at Ford Field this season.
Defensively, Detroit will need to contain the mobility of rookie QB Jayden Daniels. I could see this one having the potential to be a shootout, but Detroit's offense is simply better and more consistent, and I don't see Washington being able to keep up.
In my opinion, the Detroit Lions will win this game and march on to the NFC Championship.
Lions 30, Commanders 24
The Lions will clash with the Washington Commanders on Saturday night, with a trip to the NFC Championship Game at stake.
The Commanders have turned around their fortunes big time from a season ago, improving from a measly 4-13 in 2023 to an impressive 12-5 in 2024.
A large reason for this has been the play of rookie phenom Jayden Daniels, who has taken the league by storm.
He impressed the masses with his dual-threat ability this past regular season, throwing for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns and just nine interceptions. Plus, he added another 891 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.
Dan Quinn's team also features several capable playmakers on both offense (RB Brian Robinson Jr. and WR Terry McLaurin) and defense (LBs Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu).
The Commanders, riding the wave of six straight wins, including a victory over the Buccaneers in last week's wild-card round, certainly have a fighter's shot to pull off the upset Saturday. However, I still believe the Lions – carried by the legs of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery – ultimately prevail in this divisional-round playoff battle.
Lions 27, Commanders 17
The Lions will be ready to play in front of a rowdy home crowd at Ford Field.
Detroit's offense has been prolific all season and should be able to find their way into the end zone with regularity.
Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery will set the tone and Detroit's talented wideouts will extend drives and keep Jayden Daniels off of the field.
A couple of turnovers from the Lions defense aid Dan Campbell's squad to advance to their second consecutive NFC Championship game.