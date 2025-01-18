All Lions

Detroit Lions Were Most-Watched NFL Team in 2024

Lions offense propels team and sparked increased television viewership.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) hugs his wife Christen Harper during warm up before the Rams game at Ford Field
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) hugs his wife Christen Harper during warm up before the Rams game at Ford Field / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions were the talk of the NFL world for the majority of the 2024 NFL season.

Dan Campbell's squad had a prolific offense and marquee players that captivated television audiences.

In fact, the Lions were the most-watched NFL team during the 2024 regular season.

According to Sportico, "You heard it first: The Lions, a symbol of futility and the inherent unfairness of it all for more years than most of us have been sentient, closed out the regular season as the most-watched NFL franchise. Over the course of 10 wild and woolly national TV dates, Campbell’s charges scared up 22.6 million viewers per game, edging the perennial ratings champs in Dallas by some 175,000 impressions."

Despite winning games by a larger margin, audiences tuned in to see Detroit's offense dominate and the defense display their swagger with tough, physical play.

In the past, networks were hesitant to feature the Lions in primetime due to their subpar record and lack of star power.

Since general manger Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell have turned around the Lions fortunes, more appearances in primetime games have paid dividends for all parties involved.

Campbell's NFC North division champions will next be featured against the Commanders on Saturday evening at Ford Field.

