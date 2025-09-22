Predictions: Lions-Ravens
The Lions have the opportunity to re-establish themselves amongst the NFL's contenders on Monday. After a dominant win over the Chicago Bears, the Lions will take on another team viewed to be among the league's best in the Baltimore Ravens.
I believe that the dual-threat ability of Lamar Jackson makes him one of the toughest quarterbacks in the league to prepare for, and that's a big reason why he's 24-2 against the NFC as a starter. This includes a shellacking of the Lions in their last trip to Baltimore two seasons ago.
While the Lions will likely have a good plan for him, I think he ultimately will make too many big plays with his legs and keep Detroit at bay.
The Lions have what it takes to keep up in a shootout offensively. Whichever team wins the turnover battle wins the game, and I think a late Goff interception proves costly. Baltimore wins in a high-scoring nailbiter.
Ravens 35, Lions 31
The Detroit Lions will head into Week 3 looking to tally back-to-back wins, but the challenge awaiting them is one of the most formidable in football: a Monday night showdown with the Baltimore Ravens.
The Lions will have their hands full attempting to curtail the production of two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson and Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry.
Plus, Baltimore possesses one of the NFL’s most versatile defenders in safety Kyle Hamilton. Through two games, he’s produced 14 tackles, two passes defensed and a forced fumble. And last season, he graded out as one of Pro Football Focus’ top three safeties, ranking among the best in coverage, run defense and pass-rushing.
And the environment only adds to the challenging circumstances for Detroit. M&T Bank Stadium is one of the league’s toughest venues, and the Ravens amassed a 6-2 record at home a season ago.
With all that said, I don’t believe the Lions are equipped to knock off Baltimore Monday night.
Ravens 28, Lions 20
The Detroit Lions are ready for another primetime matchup. Dan Campbell's squad has had their fair share of success in primetime the past couple of seasons.
Lamar Jackson presents a whole different challenge for Kelvin Sheppard's defense. The team is looking to avenge a disappointing loss to the Ravens on the road two years ago.
Detroit's offense is hoping to continue their momentum after a dominating performance against the Bears.
The best defense against Jackson and running back Derrick Henry is to keep them both on the bench.
After dominating time of possession, Detroit finds a way to grind out a narrow vivtory on the road. Jared Goff, Sam LaPorta and Jahmyr Gibbs will be integral pieces to help the team advance to 2-1.
If Detroit can force Jackson to become one-dimensional, the opportunities to secure some turnovers increase. I see Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch both making game-changing plays.
Lions 30, Ravens 27
This matchup is highly-anticipated, and for good reason. Baltimore has put up 40 and 41 points, respectively, in its first two contests this year, and the Lions are fresh off a 52-point outing against the Bears.
The Lions' offensive line looked better last week but still is going through growing pains. Jahmyr Gibbs was able to get his touches and maximize on his chances last week, but those will be at a higher premium against the Ravens. Jared Goff was extremely efficient last week, but the Ravens are a step-up from the Bears.
Combine that with Detroit’s pass-rush not looking as effective as last season, with Aidan Hutchinson still returning to form, and it could be a long day for Detroit.
Terrion Arnold did not look great for his first game-and-a-half of 2025, but nearly got his first career interception in the second half against Chicago last week. It begs the question: Which version of “TA” will show up Monday?
Ravens 31, Lions 20