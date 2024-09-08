Predictions: Rams-Lions
Here are the Lions On SI staff predictions for the Week 1 contest between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams.
The environment will likely be raucous on Sunday when the 2024 Lions take the field for the first time in the regular season. After an offseason full of hype and excitement, fans can finally release the anticipation they've likely felt for several months.
As a result, it will be no easy task for Matthew Stafford in his second return to Ford Field as a visitor. The Rams have the talent at the skill positions to compete with the Lions, but this is a game that will come down to the war in the trenches.
With no Aaron Donald and injuries at multiple positions, the Rams will be hard pressed to outduel the Lions on the offensive and defensive lines. I'm expecting Detroit's defensive line to limit the run game, and the Lions' offensive line to pave run lanes.
Big plays from Stafford and his receivers keep this game close, but ultimately the Lions go on a long drive late to cement a double digit win.
Lions 31, Rams 20
It's hard to think of a more highly-anticipated season-opening matchup in the history of the Detroit Lions.
Matthew Stafford and the Rams will have revenge on their minds, after Dan Campbell's squad beat Los Angeles in the wild-card round of last year's postseason.
Beating the Rams twice in such a short span of time almost seems too good to be true. Yet, I believe it's going to happen for the Lions to kick off the 2024 season.
Detroit was burned left and right by Rams star receiver Puka Nacua in that aforementioned wild-card playoff contest. However, the organization shored up its secondary this past offseason, acquiring the likes of Carlton Davis and Terrion Arnold. And, because of such, it should be better able to handle Nakua and fellow L.A. receiving threat Cooper Kupp on Sunday.
Plus, the Rams' secondary and linebacking corps don't appear to be as strong as a season ago. So, both Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta should wreak havoc over the middle of the field.
It should all add up to a Lions victory in Week 1.
Lions 27, Rams 17
Lions Reveal Week 1 Uniform Combination
The 2024 NFL season is finally upon us and the Detroit Lions look to start strong against the LA Rams at Ford Field in primetime this weekend.
Look for Jared Goff to come out of the gates hot and continue his dominance at Ford Field. I'll also be keeping my eye on WR Jameson Williams, who is poised for a breakout year. On the other side of the ball, Aidan Hutchinson should feast on what is expected to be a weaker Rams offensive line. Detroit's defense will need to contain the likes of Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams, along with Cooper Kupp, in order to limit scoring.
Ultimately, I think the good guys will be too much for old friend Matthew Stafford to handle, and the Lions will win Week 1 soundly.
Lions 31, Rams 24
It is the much anticipated season opener for a team that has a legitimate shot to appear in and win the Super Bowl.
I'm anticipating one of the loudest home crowds in Ford Field history, ready to cheer on the defending NFC North champions.
Rust may play a part early, but once Detroit's offense and defense get into rhythm and execute, I think the Rams will have a hard time keeping up with the Lions offensively.
Ben Johnson can deploy so many weapons that his game has a chance to get out of hand in the second half.
Lions 34, Rams 20