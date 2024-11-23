5Q: Lions' Pass Rush Could Force Richardson Back to Bench
Jake Arthur is an Indianapolis Colts beat writer for Colts OnSI. He recently answered five questions from Lions OnSI to preview Sunday's game between the Lions and Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
What are the expectations for quarterback Anthony Richardson after making him the starting quarterback again?
Jake Arthur: The biggest thing is how he approaches his preparation throughout the week. Not that he wasn't preparing before, but the standards are different for a quarterback. No one we've talked to in the last several weeks hasn't complimented his tenacity throughout the week, so that no longer seems to be an issue. Now, it's about building off of his breakout performance last week when he had the best game of his career and led a fourth-quarter comeback win over the Jets. He doesn't need to do that against the Lions, but he does need to display calm in the pocket, avoid boneheaded mistakes, and move the offense.
What issues have contributed to the Colts issues against the run and how will they try to limit the Lions’ run game?
Arthur: Things have gotten much better since the disastrous start to the season, but they're still not perfect. When things do go awry, the common denominator seems to be players in the second level not getting off of blocks or outright missing tackles.
Who has been an under-the-radar standout for the Colts this season?
Arthur: Guys like Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, and Grover Stewart are probably still underrated, but most people at least know who they are. However, some who have played well above their recognition this year are cornerbacks Jaylon Jones and Samuel Womack and safety Nick Cross. This was a much-maligned secondary coming into the season, but these guys have put those concerns to bed. However, this is a huge test for them on Sunday.
What are 1-2 key matchups to watch?
Arthur: It'll be a great matchup when Colts nickel Kenny Moore II is lined up with Amon-Ra St. Brown. These are two gritty players who perform with a chip on their shoulder, so I'm really looking forward to that. I also want to see how the Colts help out their banged-up offensive line. There are two rookies at center (Tanor Bortolini) and right guard (Dalton Tucker), and there may be another again at left tackle (Matt Goncalves) because Bernhard Raimann is unable to go again.
Who wins and why?
Arthur: I've got it as a 34-31 Lions win. This is simply a really well-rounded, explosive team that has zero quit to it. Their most vulnerable area, the pass rush, is going up against a hobbled offensive line. I have faith in the Colts offense building off of last week and trading some shots with the Lions offense, but ultimately, it's too much to handle for the Colts defense.