Prime Lions Fantasy Football Options Week 4
The Lions will finish the first quarter of their 2024 NFL season on Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks.
It not only will be a difficult matchup for Dan Campbell's squad, but also for fantasy owners trying to figure out which Lions players they should start and sit in Week 4.
Luckily for you, Lions OnSI has determined which members of Detroit's roster you should start and sit against Seattle.
Find out which Lions players are worth starting and are worth benching by reading below.
RB David Montgomery
Montgomery has a prime opportunity to have a solid outing against the Seahawks.
Montgomery, coming off a 23-carry, 105-yard effort against the Arizona Cardinals, will face a Seattle defensive front that will be without starting linemen Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy II. It should make for a much easier day of running the football for the veteran back.
Montgomery, who's scored one touchdown in each of his first three games this season, is worth a start on Monday night.
Week 4 verdict: Start
WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
The fourth-year-pro appears to just be hitting his groove going into this Week 4 showdown.
St. Brown, Detroit's No. 1 receiver, is coming off a seven-catch, 75-yard effort against the Cardinals, and has solid career numbers against Seattle. In two career games vs. the Seahawks, he's accumulated 14 catches for 213 yards and a touchdown, while hauling in 77.8 percent of the passes thrown his way. Additionally, in his last time out against Seattle (Week 2 of the 2023 season), he secured six catches for 102 yards.
It won't be easy for St. Brown going up against Seattle's top-ranked pass defense, spearheaded by top-flight defensive backs Julian Love and Tariq Woolen. However, I believe the 2023 All-Pro receiver will be up for the challenge, and be worth starting on Monday night.
Week 4 verdict: Start
QB Jared Goff
Goff has had an underwhelming start to his 2024 campaign. Through three weeks, he's thrown for more interceptions (four) than touchdowns (three), and has recorded the sixth-lowest QBR among all qualified quarterbacks (34.3). Simply, he's been a shell of the MVP-caliber passer he was for the majority of last season.
I don't believe he's going to bounce back in a huge way on Monday night against the Seahawks, either. Seattle has allowed less than 150 passing yards in each of its first three games, good for a league-low 397 total yards through the air. With that said, I'd advise fantasy owners to sit the veteran signal-caller in Week 4.
Week 4 verdict: Sit
TE Sam LaPorta
Just like Goff, LaPorta has not been his 2023 self thus far this season. He's racked up just 94 yards, and has failed to produce a single touchdown through three weeks. In stark contrast, he had 18 catches, 186 yards and a touchdown to his name through the first three games of last season.
I'm not bullish on the Pro Bowler's Week 4 outlook, either. The second-year pro is battling a low-ankle sprain, going into a matchup with Seattle's top-ranked pass defense. Subsequently, I highly recommend fantasy owners to sit LaPorta this week.
Week 4 verdict: Sit