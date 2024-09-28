Ragnow Ruled Out, Melifonwu Placed on IR, Branch Fined
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell left little up to speculation regarding the status of center Frank Ragnow.
On Thursday, Campbell said Ragnow would not be active while dealing with a partially torn pec. Ragnow exhibited toughness by playing every snap in Sunday's game despite the injury, but Campbell emphasized being smart with injuries such as that early in the season.
Detroit made its decision to make Ragnow inactive official Saturday, as the team ruled him out for Monday's game against the Seahawks. Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw was listed as questionable. Rakestraw has missed the last two games but has practiced throughout the week this week.
Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu was placed on injured reserve Saturday after Dan Campbell did not have an update on his status. The Syracuse product has yet to play in 2024 after emerging as a key piece late last season.
Safety Brian Branch was not listed on the injury report Saturday. He entered concussion protocol Sunday after a helmet-to-helmet collision with Cardinals tight end Trey McBride. For the hit, he was fined $10,128 by the league for unnecessary roughness/use of helmet.
He also was fined the same amount for a separate incident, giving him a total of over $20,000 in fines from Sunday's game. Kerby Joseph and Jalen Reeves-Maybin were also fined, Joseph for hitting a defenseless receiver and Reeves-Maybin for a late hit.
Tight end Sam LaPorta is also off the injury report and ready to go.
Despite the significance of a pectoral injury and the fact that a full tear can often cost a player an entire season, Campbell was optimistic that Ragnow could avoid an injured reserve stint. The Lions' bye week is next week, which gives the team an extra week to heal up.
“I don’t feel that way, I really don’t," Campbell said. "And Frank heals up really quickly, normally. He does, he heals pretty quick. I mean, he’s already – like I said, he’s starting to feel a lot better. So, I don’t feel that way, but it’s – we’re still early here.”
Lions Week 4 Saturday injury report
Frank Ragnow -- OUT (Pectoral)
Ennis Rakestraw -- Questionable (Hamstring)