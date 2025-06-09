Pros and Cons of Lions Signing Cornerback Jaire Alexander
The Green Bay Packers are parting ways with Jaire Alexander, sending a multi-year Pro Bowl selection to the open market.
The decision to release Alexander comes after an offseason of uncertainty between the player and the team. Alexander has dealt with injuries over the past several seasons, and his availability has become a concern.
With the talented cornerback now available, perhaps a team like the Detroit Lions could look into adding him into the mix in their own secondary.
Alexander's most defining stat in recent years is the fact that he has played 34 games total over the last four seasons, including seven in each of the last two years. He has been able to be somewhat productive when available, but his durability is a concern at this stage of his career.
A two-time Pro Bowl and Second Team All-Pro selection in his career, there's no doubt that Alexander is capable of making a major impact. At 28 years old, perhaps a fresh start would allow him to rediscover his groove and avoid the bad injury luck he's had in recent seasons.
However, the injuries are still a concern, as is the veteran suffered injuries to his quadriceps and knee that limited his ability to produce in 2024.
This comes after a 2023 season in which he missed games with back and shoulder injuries, along with a team-imposed one-game suspension after he called the coin toss and went out to midfield despite not being designated as a captain.
There would be some positives for him joining Detroit, however. For starters, he's still just 28 years old and by staying healthy he could still have plenty left in the tank as far as production is concerned. Last season, he had two interceptions along with seven passes defensed in seven games.
He eared a 75.2 overall defensive grade from Pro Football Focus, as well as a 78.3 coverage grade. Alexander also allowed a 56 percent completion percentage and a 79.9 NFL quarterback rating when opposing quarterbacks targeted him.
Clearly, these numbers indicate that he is capable of performing at a high level when healthy.
Additionally, Lions general manager Brad Holmes has a history of taking on players with injury history in hopes of turning their luck around and getting the best out of them.
Financials also may not be a concern when it comes to the possibility of signing Alexander, as his history of injury issues could make any deal he signs one of a prove-it variety. There is little risk of signing a player like Alexander to a one-year, low-guarantee contract.
If that opportunity arises, the Lions should absolutely be in the mix. Cornerback is not their biggest position of need, but there is little in the way of experienced depth with two 2024 draft picks near the top of the depth chart.
However, Detroit also has just over $40 million in cap space via OverTheCap, and could decide to use some of that to make Alexander an offer closer to what he was scheduled to make with the Packers this season.
As a result, a short-term deal that is low on guaranteed money could be the best possible option for both parties, as it allows Alexander to prove he can weather the storm of a season and stay healthy while the Lions would have the chance to see if they can get the most of a very talented player.