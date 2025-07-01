Pros and Cons of Lions Signing Former Rams Tight End
The Detroit Lions featured the No. 1 scoring offense in the entire NFL in 2024 (33.2 points per game). And they should rank among the league's top scoring units once again this upcoming season.
Yet, it wouldn't hurt Detroit general manager Brad Holmes to add another weapon for Jared Goff and the team's passing attack.
Enter veteran tight end Gerald Everett, who most recently played for the Chicago Bears.
Everett, now 31 years old, was cut by the Bears in February after spending a lone campaign in the Windy City. He failed to make much of an impact with the Bears, catching just eight passes for 36 yards.
Prior to last season, though, he produced five straight seasons with at least 37 receptions and north of 400 receiving yards. And the first two of those seasons (2019-20) came with Everett catching passes from Goff with the Rams.
Goff and Everett developed a nice rapport during their four total seasons playing together (2017-20). In 61 games as teammates, Everett amassed 127 catches for 1,389 yards and eight touchdowns.
While Detroit has a lot of faith in its top two tight ends (Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright), Everett offers more than Wright from a pass-catching standpoint. And subsequently, I believe the South Alabama product, if acquired, would have a chance to slide into the role of the team's No. 2 tight end.
Everett, however, didn't have a strong campaign a season ago. Albeit in a small sample size (12 targets and 147 passing snaps), the former L.A. Rams second-round pick posted career-worst Pro Football Focus marks in overall grade (41.5) and receiving (41.5).
He's also on the wrong side of 30, and his best days consequently could very well be behind him. In contrast, Wright – the Lions’ present No. 2 tight end – will be just 27 by season's end, and has spent the last four years in Detroit. The Notre Dame product is well-liked within the organization, and I don't see Holmes & Co. moving on from him anytime soon.
With that said, I believe the odds of a reunion between Goff and Everett are very low.