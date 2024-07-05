Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for EDGE Matthew Judon
Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes went to work this offseason upgrading the team's subpar defense from last season.
Most notably, the fourth-year GM overhauled the Lions’ cornerbacks room. He added veterans Carlton Davis and Amik Robertson, plus acquired first-year pros Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw via this past April's NFL Draft.
Holmes also did ink EDGE Marcus Davenport and nose tackle DJ Reader to free-agent deals. Yet, many fans and pundits alike still view Detroit's pass-rush as an area of need.
Enter four-time Pro Bowler Matthew Judon, a Pontiac, Mich., native who played his high school ball at West Bloomfield (Mich.) High School and his college ball at Grand Valley State.
Judon, a fifth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2016, has played the past three seasons in New England where he's accumulated 32.0 sacks, including a career-best 15.5 in 2022.
However, the ninth-year pro missed all but four games last season due to a torn biceps injury, and will be 32 entering the 2024 campaign. The Patriots, coming off a dismal 4-13 season and in the midst of a multi-year rebuild, could be looking to deal the veteran defender.
Bleacher Report, in fact, recently listed Judon as one of six players that “rebuilding teams should have on the trade block entering NFL training camp.”
As Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine wrote, “The veteran pass-rusher missed all but four games last season with an injured bicep. He is still producing at a high level with 15.5 sacks in 2022 and four in the four games he played last season. However, he might be more valuable to the Patriots rebuild as a trade asset. The Eagles were able to turn Haason Reddick into a conditional third-round pick from the New York Jets. If the Pats could get something similar for Judon, it would allow them to save $6.7 million in cap space and stock up on draft capital to build around (rookie quarterback Drake) Maye.”
Judon's track record leads me to believe that he'd be a valuable asset to Detroit's pass-rushing unit. Additionally, I'm of the mindset that he'd provide Aidan Hutchinson with a reliable complement at EDGE – something that Hutchinson was lacking all of last season.
Yet, it’s important to take into account that Judon is in the final year of a four-year, $54.5 million contract that he signed with New England in March 2021. And, with that said, he'd likely be nothing more than a rental for the Lions.
I don't think Holmes & Co. would part with valuable draft capital for one year of production from the savvy vet. Instead, I believe Detroit will continue to rely upon its internal EDGE options – Hutchinson, Davenport, James Houston, John Cominsky, Josh Paschal, etc. – and steer clear of acquiring Judon.