Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for WR Robert Woods
Brad Holmes has spent all offseason working on putting the Detroit Lions in position to take the next step as a franchise.
He's made a multitude of moves, such as adding Carlton Davis III and Terrion Arnold at cornerback and D.J. Reader along the interior of the defensive line.
Yet, the fourth-year general manager has failed to address the team's need at wide receiver. It's a hole on the roster that has become even bigger since the departure of Josh Reynolds, a go-to target of Jared Goff the last two-and-a-half years in Detroit.
Goff and Reynolds, who were also teammates with the L.A. Rams for four seasons (2017-2020), connected 40 times for 608 yards and five touchdowns in 2023.
Without Reynolds, the Lions have a clear-cut need on their receivers depth chart behind All-Pro Amon-Ra St. Brown and third-year pro Jameson Williams.
If Holmes & Co. make an attempt to fill the void in the coming weeks, the Houston Texans’ Robert Woods – a former teammate of Goff's with the Rams – would be a solid target.
Woods could be on the way out of town in Houston due to the organization's loaded receivers room. It's a position group that includes not only returning pass-catchers Nico Collins and Tank Dell but also offseason acquisition and four-time Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs.
Goff and Woods spent four seasons as teammates in Los Angeles (2017-2020). And, in three of those campaigns (2018-2020), the quarterback-receiver duo connected for 85-plus catches and 930-plus yards.
Woods, a second-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2013, also recorded his only two 1,000-plus-yard campaigns while with Goff and the Rams (2018 and 2019).
Woods, who is now 32 years old, has slowed down considerably since then. He hauled in 40 receptions for 426 yards and a lone touchdown a season ago in Houston. Plus, he's recorded no more than 53 receptions and 556 yards each of the past three seasons. So, you can make the argument that his best days are behind him.
Yet, he'd still be an upgrade at the No. 3 receiver spot over Kalif Raymond and Donovan Peoples-Jones, both of whom are in contention for the job headed into training camp.
Additionally, the Lions would likely not have to give up more than a Day 3 draft pick to land the veteran wideout, who will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2024 season.
If I were Holmes and found out all I'd have to part with is a fifth-round pick, I'd pull the trigger on a trade for Woods.