Za'Darius Smith Still Hoping to Return to Detroit Lions
Veteran defensive end Za'Darius Smith walked the red carpet at the BET Awards with actress and hip-hop artist Kash Doll.
The pair turned heads as they posed for photos prior to the annual awards show.
Speaking to the media, Smith shared that he still wants to be part of the last team he played for professionally.
“We both know where I want to be,” Smith said, via USA Today. “Hopefully I can get back to Detroit because the coaching staff and everybody in the front office are great. When I’m there I feel like a leader and like I can influence the young guys and do great things. Hopefully I can get back to where I want to be in Detroit.”
Supporters have been clamoring for the Lions to remain in contact with the 32 year-old defensive lineman since the conclusion of the 2024 season.
After being traded to Motown, Smith quickly became a fan favorite, as he seemingly became an instant Detroiter, donning Pistons jerseys and being welcomed at Little Caesars Arena when he watched a rising NBA team.
Smith is also excited at the idea of working with Aidan Hutchinson, a player poised to be in the Defensive Player of the Year race annually.
“I’m still a veteran. He’s still a young guy. I can help him with a lot of things," Smith said. "He’s already great but as a player there are some tools that I know that I can help him with. And there are some things as a young guy that he can help me with.”
Smith is currently a free agent, but the Lions have remained in contact with his representatives this offseason.