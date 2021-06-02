Glover Quin Writes Letter: 'My Success Is Because I Never Gave Up'

After a successful career in the National Football League, safety Glover Quin walked away from the game following the 2018 season.

"Playing professional sports was always a dream of mine. Football was the route I chose and God blessed me to be able to persevere through all the hardships and play 10 years in the NFL," Quin told ESPN when he announced his retirement. "I'm so thankful for the opportunity I had to play in the NFL with such great players and two great organizations."

Quin was drafted in the fourth round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans. He became a starter in their secondary in his fourth game, and would not relinquish his starting role for the duration of his career.

In 2013, the veteran defensive back signed in Detroit as a prized free agent and successfully managed the back end of Detroit's secondary for six seasons.

During his career, Quin recorded 24 interceptions, 737 tackles, 10 forced fumbles, four sacks, 85 passes defended and two defensive touchdowns.

Following a down season in 2018, Quin was cut by former general manager Bob Quinn.

In a letter featured in "The Unsealed", Quin shared the secrets of his success throughout his journey from childhood to an impressive 10-year NFL career.

"Whatever your dream may be, the first step to making it come true is believing you can do it.

"No matter what, always believe in yourself," Quin noted.

Now in retirement, the 35-year-old hosts "The DB Room Podcast" and is often sharing his experiences with talented defensive backs across the NFL.

"Now, I am 35 and retired. The other day I went to the drive-through at Wendy’s with my kids. When I ordered a bacon cheeseburger, I nearly teared up. It reminded me of my time at New Mexico when all I could afford was a 99-cent bacon cheeseburger from Wendy’s. Fifteen years later, I can buy a Wendy’s.

"I want you all to understand that my success is because I never gave up. Without knowing what was going to happen, I was not afraid to go after what I wanted. I was willing to take risks and learn from my mistakes and the mistakes of others," Quin wrote. "I worked hard on the field. Off of the field, I did what I was supposed to do, including getting my degree. On social media, you may see people at their best, but for 99% of people, success is a journey that requires patience, perseverance and courage."

More From SI All Lions:

First Impressions of Detroit Lions Quarterback Jared Goff

3 Lions Who Will Exceed Expectations in 2021

Lions Sign DT Brian Price

One Player Detroit Lions Could Trade After June 1

Penei Sewell Explains Reason for Opting Out of 2020 Season

Projecting D'Andre Swift's 2021 Stats