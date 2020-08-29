Quintez Cephus No Longer Concerned about His Combine Speed

There is certainly a significant amount of hype surrounding NFL Combine workouts.

Run a fast time in the 40-yard dash and a draft prospect can see his stock drastically rise.

Run poorly and the internet will become abuzz with concerns regarding a player's potential.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus wanted to secure a better forty time, but that just was not the case.

In fact, his 4.73 40-yard dash was among the slowest recorded times among the wide receivers that participated.

"I wanted to run better -- run a better 40-yard dash. I think personally I can run," Cephus said Saturday during a video conference."

He added, "That's just 40-yards to me. I was never really a runner. I was a football player -- always just a great athlete. I kind of prided myself on just being an athlete and knowing what to do on the football field. It was tough. You people put a lot of hype on the forty. But really, I just went back in my head and just said, 'that didn't get me where I am being a football player.' Playing on the football field got me to where I am."

Throughout his first NFL training camp, Cephus has already silenced any critics that he may have had.

It has been difficult to find anything but glowing reviews regarding Cephus' performance.

He has simply caught balls thrown to him from every which way and has demonstrated the good hands that impressed Detroit's coaching staff pre-draft.

If he can become a reliant pass catcher early in his rookie season, Cephus will significantly aid a trio of wide receivers that already has high expectations for what they can achieve this season.