Radio Host Floats Bold Jameson Williams Trade for Defensive End

NFL world is proposing landing spots if Jameson Williams gets traded.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams answers a question after practice during OTAs at team's Performance Center
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams answers a question after practice during OTAs at team's Performance Center / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
A Pittsburgh sports radio host turned heads with a recent trade proposal that involved Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams.

Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan wondered, "If the Steelers and TJ Watt can't come to an agreement on a new deal in the next month. Would you consider this trade? TJ Watt to the Lions for WR Jameson Williams."

Detroit would also need to send the AFC North squad a 2026 second-round pick and a 2027 third-round pick.

Watt has missed out on the Steelers offseason program and is in search of a new, lucrative contract extension.

A Lions beat writer also recently wondered if the price tag to keep Williams in Detroit may eventually become too high.

After a breakout campaign last season, the speedy wideout is expected to again be an integral part of Detroit's offense.

Detroit is facing hefty costs to retain their own players and general manager Brad Holmes did indicate the wide receiver position is typically the easiest to replace in the NFL Draft.

Understandably, Lions supporters hated the proposed trade idea.

One supporter shared, "This trade makes zero sense for the Lions . Jameson Williams is about to have a breakout year. If we trade him right now, we’d be selling low on Jamo & buying high on TJ Watt, who we might not be able to re-sign."

Brandon Austin of Pro Football Network also believes an AFC team should make a bold trade for the former Alabama Crimson Tide wideout.

"While it might seem unlikely the Lions would deal him, Detroit just handed out major deals to Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell, with more stars due for extensions soon,"Austin explains. "At 24, Williams could be the No. 1 target for Josh Allen. His speed and big-play ability would add a much-needed element to Buffalo’s offense."

