Terrion Arnold Says Cooper Kupp Told Him 'You're One of Them Ones'
Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold was praised by Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp after their Week 1 battle on Sunday Night Football.
“After the game, coming up to him, he's like, 'Yeah, man, you're one of them ones,’” Arnold shared. “It was a great game, great matchup going against him. I liked it.”
The No. 24 overall pick expressed credited the defensive lines pass rush in aiding the secondary attempt to limit the Rams' offense.
“I mean I know I'm one of them ones,” Arnold said. “I know I'm a great player. I go out there and play with confidence and it's just a testament to my hard work, but also a testament to our pass rush. They do a really good job getting back there, affecting the quarterback.”
The Rams talented wideout, who was the 2021 Offensive Player of The Year, indicated Arnold is trending in the positive direction to keep getting better. Kupp admitted he will monitor his progress from afar.
“I mean, he’s a competitive football player, I think that’s the thing," Kupp said. "As a young guy, being able to come up and compete and challenge guys, he’s just going to continue to get better, I know, as the year goes on. You see those guys talking, the safeties, they’re communicating with him and trusting him. I think that’s something that’s going to be cool for him just to grow this year. It’ll be fun to watch him from afar. But it was certainly fun competing against him.”
After speaking to reporters, the former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back shared with Lions On SI one-on-one what it meant to face the Rams offense in his first game and his experience being on the sideline in overtime.
"It definitely lived up to it. Matthew Stafford, he's a really good quarterback," Arnold told Lions On SI. "Going against Cooper Kupp, man, it's crazy because I went from watching him on the TV to now I'm guarding him. For him to salute me, it meant a lot."
Detroit took the football in overtime after winning the coin toss and marched right down the field for the winning touchdown.
“Just grit. They gave us their best punch," Arnold said, when asked about the overtime win. "We took it and delivered our blow and won the game.”
Veteran Carlton Davis had an opportunity to secure an interception, but ended up not being able to make the play late in the game.
True to his nature, Arnold let the veteran know he should have made the grab.
Davis indicated he advised Arnold that getting flagged repeatedly even happens to the best players in the league.
“I just told him to keep his head in the game," said Davis. "Happens to the best sometimes. Especially being a rookie, the refs kind of pick on you a little bit for any little thing. Just tried to tell him to stay positive, not worry about it. Next play mentality.”