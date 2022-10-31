Skip to main content

Rams Struggles Aids Lions Draft Order

Updated Detroit Lions 2023 NFL draft order after Week 8.

The Detroit Lions remain the NFL team with the worst overall record in 2022. 

After another close loss to the Miami Dolphins, 31-27, many on the Lions roster and on the coaching staff have been left to wonder when the team will overcome the odds and win more close games. 

"Bill Parcells just used to say, ‘The only way to win close games is win close games.’ So, like, we’ve got to find a way to win a close game when we’re actually playing in close games, and that’s how you build confidence to do it,” Dan Campbell said postgame. “And until then, you’ve got to do all the little things right. So I think it’s all-encompassing.”

Running back Jamaal Williams indicated it has become frustrating at times to keep discussing how the team cannot get over the hump and keeps losing close games.  

"It's irritating to hear the same question over and over and know how close we really are," said Williams. "We’ve just got to keep going. So, that’s why I don’t really pay attention to the words or people saying anything just because we know how really close we really are. It’s just up to us to find out, pull it out of ourselves and come out with these (victories)." 

With the Rams losing to the 49ers, 31-14, Detroit now possesses two picks in the top 15 of the 2023 NFL Draft. 

Updated 2023 NFL Draft order

  • 1.) Detroit Lions
  • 2.) Houston Texans
  • 3.) Carolina Panthers
  • 4.) Pittsburgh Steelers
  • 5.) Jacksonville Jaguars
  • 6.) Las Vegas Raiders 
  • 7.) Houston Texans
  • 8.) Tampa Bay Buccaneers 
  • 9.) Philadelphia Eagles
  • 10.) Seattle Seahawks
  • 11.) Arizona Cardinals
  • 12.) Chicago Bears
  • 13.) Green Bay Packers
  • 14.) Detroit Lions
  • 15.) Indianapolis Colts

