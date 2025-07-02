Predicting Lions' Breakout Offensive Players
The Detroit Lions will head into the 2025 season with one of the best offensive units in the entire NFL.
Led by Pro Bowl signal-caller Jared Goff under center, the Lions were the highest-scoring team in the league a season ago (33.2 points per game). And Detroit – equipped with a pair of All-Pro performers on offense in Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell – should rank among the top scoring units in the game once again this upcoming season.
Yet, there is always room for improvement, including the chance for breakthrough performances from individual players.
Without further ado, here are three offensive players who are breakout candidates for the Lions in 2025.
OL Christian Mahogany
Mahogany, a second-year pro, is in line to be a starter along the interior of the Lions’ offensive line in 2025.
The 2024 sixth-round pick suited up for four games a season ago, which included a start at left guard in Week 16 against the Bears. He was productive in his lone start, and didn't allow a single sack or hurry. Plus, he recorded a 70.6 overall Pro Football Focus grade, including a 70.4 run-blocking mark and an 82.5 pass-blocking grade.
The Boston College product ended up with a PFF overall mark of 81.6 for the season. Over a full season's worth of games, that level of production would make him a top-10 offensive guard.
Headed into training camp, the 6-foot-3, 322-pounder is expected to get the chance to succeed Kevin Zeitler as Detroit's starter at right guard. I believe he's going to make the most of the opportunity, and produce a breakout season in 2025.
TE Sam LaPorta
Undoubtedly, LaPorta has cemented his status as the Lions’ No. 1 tight end.
LaPorta, the No. 34 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, emerged onto the scene in a major way as a rookie. The Iowa product hauled in a then-rookie record 86 receptions for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns in a full season’s worth of games (17 contests). He became one of Goff’s go-to red-zone targets, and received Pro Bowl honors for his efforts.
He wasn't as prolific in his second year as a pro, but was still productive and an integral element of Detroit's passing attack. He finished last season with 60 catches for 726 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games. He also amassed a 79.1 Pro Football Focus receiving grade, good for the sixth-best mark among all qualified tight ends (37 players) a season ago.
I'm going to predict the former Hawkeyes tight end reaches close to his rookie level of production in 2025. And if LaPorta does, he has a solid shot of being a top-five player at his position.
WR Kalif Raymond
Raymond is expected to receive increased competition for the No. 4 receiver job this season, and specifically from rookie wideout Isaac TeSlaa. I'm predicting this will lead to a heightened level of production from Raymond in 2025.
After recording three consecutive seasons with at least 35 catches and 489 receiving yards, the Holy Cross product amassed just 17 receptions for 215 yards last season. This was due to a breakout season from Jameson Williams and a productive campaign from No. 3 wideout Tim Patrick.
While I believe both Williams and Patrick will remain productive, I also believe that Raymond will experience an uptick in production. I'm projecting a 30-catch, 350-yard season from the soon-to-be 31-year-old – turns 31 August 8 – in 2025.