Odds Terrion Arnold Records Three Interceptions in 2025
The Detroit Lions are hoping that second-year pro Terrion Arnold takes a major step in his career development this upcoming season.
The 2024 first-round pick dealt with high expectations coming out of the University of Alabama, and largely failed to live up to them as a rookie.
As a first-year pro, Arnold experienced his fair share of issues in coverage. He permitted a 99.2 passer rating on balls thrown his way. Plus, he posted a lowly 50.4 Pro Football Focus coverage grade, and amassed zero interceptions on 662 coverage snaps. That PFF grade placed him 176th among 222 qualified cornerbacks.
Arnold also did himself no favors when it came to penalties. He was highly penalized to begin his career, including eight times during the first four weeks of the season. Altogether, he ended up being called for 10 penalties during the 2024 campaign.
Despite the noted struggles, the belief is that the Crimson Tide product can still develop into a No. 1-caliber cornerback. And he'll be expected to perform as such in 2025, teaming up with D.J. Reed to form Detroit's starting outside cornerback duo.
Reed, a free-agent acquisition of the Lions this offseason, has already been vastly impressed with Arnold's knowledge of the position.
“He hit me up a couple of days ago when I was practicing, and he was basically watching my film for me and telling me what I need to work on,” Reed told reporters during OTAs. “And he was correct, too, with what he emphasized I needed to work on. So, the next day, I went and worked on that.”
Now the hope is that Arnold can apply that knowledge and become an impact performer in Detroit's secondary. If he does, the sky's the limit for the No. 24 overall pick from the 2024 NFL Draft.
Entering the 2025 campaign, pressure will be on Arnold to not only be more effective but also to be more opportunistic. Remember, he's heading into his second season as a pro with zero interceptions to his name.
He needs to change that in a hurry, and should be able to based on his collegiate track record. Specifically, in his final season with the Crimson Tide, he secured five interceptions (all of which came in SEC play). This tells me that he has the aptitude to be a play-making corner at the NFL level.
I believe Arnold will begin to show the aforementioned ability in 2025, and will finish the season with multiple picks.
At this present juncture, I'm willing to guarantee the former SEC defensive back hauls in two interceptions this coming season. However, when it comes to the odds of Arnold recording three picks, I'll give him a 35 percent chance.