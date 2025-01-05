All Lions

65 Percent of NFL Experts Predict Lions to Beat Vikings

Will Lions knock off Vikings to win NFC North in primetime?

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) takes a snap against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) takes a snap against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions are currently three-point betting favorites, ahead of their Week 18 contest at home against the Minnesota Vikings.

Sunday Night Football features two 14-win football teams battling each other with a significant amount at stake.

According to NFL Pickwatch, 65 percent of NFL analysts are picking the Lions to defeat the Vikings at Ford Field.

Prior to the 2024 season, the NFC North was considered one of the toughest divisions in the National Football League.

All season, the Lions and Vikings have found ways to put aside any setbacks or challenges to put themselves in a position to be division champs or the No. 1 seed.

Dan Campbell was asked at his Friday media session if he attempts to project how prospects will perform in big games when meeting with them in during the NFL draft process.

“You’d like to. I mean, I think that’s part of the process of, ‘How do they do in big moments, how do they do in critical situations, can you find those, are they in there?’" Campbell said. "But those aren’t always easy to find.

"And you could say, ‘What about – it’s one thing to see that in the national championship game, but what if it’s a team that’s not playing for a championship.' It’s, ‘Can you ever really find that out?’ So yeah, certainly if you can see it and find it, that’s great," Campbell explained further. "But I can’t say that it’s something that we’re – that’s one of the top priorities that we’re looking for.”

John Maakaron
