Report: Both Coordinators Expected to Leave Lions
The Detroit Lions could very well face the reality of having to replace both their offensive and defensive coordinators at the end of the 2024 season.
Last week, both Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn participated in the first-round of head coaching interviews for a number of teams. As they begin preparations for the Divisional Round game against the Washington Commanders, new information has emerged regarding both and their futures.
Among the teams that Johnson interviewed with were the Las Vegas Raiders. After an initial report suggested that the Raiders were very interested in Johnson, new information from Raiders insider Hondo Carpenter suggested that the infatuation went both ways.
In particular, Johnson reportedly struck up a bond with Tom Brady, an eventual Hall of Fame quarterback who is currently part owner of the Raiders.
"I'm also told that it was enamoring for Ben Johnson," Carpenter said. "Him and Tom Brady have really hit it off in a big way."
Carpenter suggested that the Raiders are willing to pay up in order to get their guy, and that Johnson is set to become the lead candidate for the job.
"I was told by an NFL executive who is very knowledgable of the process — the same one who told me they did not think the Raiders were gonna get (Newly hired New England Patriots coach Mike) Vrabel, they believe Ben Johnson is the guy to beat," Carpenter said. "They would be surprised other than Ben, they think that Ben will clearly emerge as the lead candidate. Tom Brady was extremely impressed with him, and he was extremely impressed with Tom Brady."
ESPN reported that it is likely that both coordinators will land head coaching jobs in this year's cycle. Both have been candidates in years past, but the interest appears to be reaching a fever pitch amongst other teams.
In particular, insider Adam Schefter explained that it would be surprising if Glenn did not get a head coaching job.
“Aaron Glenn is gonna get a job in this cycle, Ben Johnson is gonna get a job in this cycle. I think that there’s every possibility, and probably likelihood, that the Lions are gonna be losing both of their coordinators in this cycle," said Schefter. "I’d be really surprised if both didn’t come out of this with head coaching jobs. Aaron Glenn is somebody that already is getting a lot of attention with the Jets, a lot of attention in New Orleans, and it’d be a major upset if he didn’t come out of this with a job.”