Report: Marcus Davenport Could Be Lost for 2024 Season
The Detroit Lions had several players leave Sunday's Week 3 game against the Arizona Cardinals with injuries.
While specifics and severity of many remain unknown on Monday, defensive end Marcus Davenport reportedly suffered a serious elbow injury that could be season-ending. He played 40 snaps in Detroit's 20-13 win.
Davenport attempted to play through the injury with a sleeve on, but initial test returns have not been positive.
The pass-rusher missed Detroit's Week 2 loss to Tampa Bay with a groin injury. He has recorded two tackles and a half-sack through his two appearances with the Lions.
Davenport, who has yet to play a full season through seven campaigns, was brought to Detroit on a one-year contract to aid in the team's pass-rushing efforts. So far, Detroit has been among the best in that area led by Aidan Hutchinson's 6.5 sacks through three games.
Other players who suffered injuries in Sunday's game include linebacker Derrick Barnes and defensive tackle Alim McNeill. Campbell said he couldn't rule out the potential of both being long-term injuries, but added that he didn't believe they would be season-ending, either.
The Lions had already lost a key part of their defensive line during training camp, as John Cominsky suffered a torn MCL and is on injured reserve.
With Davenport potentially out for the future, Detroit could turn to James Houston to help the pass-rush. Defensive end Josh Paschal and tackles Levi Onwuzurike and Mekhi Wingo are also candidates to get more action at defensive end.
Houston, who missed most of last season with an ankle injury after eight sacks in seven games as a rookie, played just three snaps in Week 2. He has been a healthy scratch in Detroit's other two games.