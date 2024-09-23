What They're Saying: Lions Willing to Adapt Identity
Here is a collection of quotes from Lions and Cardinals players and coaches following Detroit's 20-13 win on Sunday.
Detroit Lions
On how establishing the run early helped the team win:
"I thought it was gonna be a big thing for us, but also make this team play somewhere they haven't been necessarily in their first two games. They really kind of controlled both games, Buffalo and the Rams, they got up early and they were able to do really what they wanted to do. If we could get on them early and establish the run game, physical-type battle, defense, do what we needed to do, that was gonna be our best chance to have success and it worked out."
On Ben Johnson's play calling in Sunday's game:
“I thought he got creative. I thought the touchdown was fun, we had been working on that one for a while. I thought that was a good spot to call it. When we stalled there in the second half he was committed to the run and it ended up paying off for us in the end.”
What setting the tone in the run game does for the offense:
“We have the best o-line in the league. So, it’s good that we’ve got those guys in front that we can trust. If you’ve got the best o-line in the league, I’d run it too if I was anybody else. We took advantage of those guys up front. Like I said, the train doesn’t go without those guys up front. So, we were able to kind of start it off like that and end that way too."
On scoring his first touchdown of the season:
"I was a second read on that. Worked (on) it in practice. I had it up this week, and Jared (Goff) told me if the first read is not there, I’m coming to you. I think the first read might have been there, I'm not sure, I got to check the tape, but he came back to me. I was ready for it. Made the catch and finally scored my first touchdown of the year."
How it felt to establish the run after throwing 55 times last week:
"I think we truly believe that we will do whatever it takes to win. Credit to all the guys on the offense that will, we will adapt our identity. I think we're always gonna be the tough, downhill team, but we'll adapt for whatever it takes to win. I think that's what's gonna make us good down the line."
How he was able to be successful pressuring Kyler Murray:
“I thought it was kind of a weird game. I think we were stopping the run so they kind of turned into more of a three-step, shots, shots, shots because they weren’t really getting a ton on offense. So, the game shifted quickly in the second half and we were getting three-and-outs after three-and-outs. I think that was a credit to everybody doing their job.”
On his key play stopping Kyler Murray on fourth down:
“Just being disciplined. I knew we had a stacked box, and if they did run the ball they probably wouldn't get much yardage. So I was just trying to be disciplined. I saw him tuck the ball and run, and I was like, ‘I know he's not doing this.’ I just saw the play. And I know he's really fast, so I knew I had to beat him to the point. And I did.”
Arizona Cardinals
How he feels his team matched up against the Lions:
“I don't think we modeled ourselves off anybody. We just play a certain way. With saying that, they are a very physical football team. I think Dan (Campbell) does a hell of a job with those guys as far as how hard they play, how they play technique, their fundamentals and the effort that they play with. I honestly thought we matched it. I really do. I saw our hitting was on display. Our effort was there. That's not the reason we lost the game. The reason we lost the game is starting with me. We have to do a better job setting up all three game plans.”
On Detroit's defensive line:
“That’s a good defense. They’re stout up front. It was tough for us to get the run game going. We have to go back and watch the film and see how we get better from that. They just beat us today. Credit to them.”