Reviewing Detroit Lions 2024 Fines Total
The Detroit Lions had a total of 10 players accumulate fines over the course of the 2024 season, reaching a total amount of $233,736 paid to the league.
These fines were tallied due to penalties and celebrations throughout the regular season, which the Lions finished 15-2 to win a second-straight division title.
Leading the team was safety Brian Branch, who paid $70,896 in fines. Branch struggled at times with helmet-to-helmet contact, which can be the result of playing at his pace and failing to lift his head at the point of contact.
Most notably, Branch was ejected in the first half of the team's Week 9 game against the Green Bay Packers for a helmet-to-helmet hit. When walking off the field, Branch flipped off the crowd and as a result paid a total of $20,256 for the two infractions.
Branch was also fined in Week 3 for impermissable use of the helmet, in Week 10 for a hip-drop tackle and in Week 16 for roughing the passer.
Jameson Williams was fined on multiple occasions for celebrations. He was fined in Week 4 for taunting after dunking the ball through the goalposts, in Week 11 for mimicking Marshawn Lynch's celebration at the end of his legendary touchdown run against the Saints and in Week 16 for taunting after a first down.
Williams was also fined for his touchdown celebration after scoring against the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. He also missed two games due to a suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substance policy.
Rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold was fined twice, once for a facemask and the other for striking/kicking/kneeing.
Safety Kerby Joseph received two fines, one for a hit on a defenseless player and the other for unsportsmanlike conduct after pushing San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings into the first row of the crowd.
Defensive linemen Levi Onwuzurike and Za'Darius Smith were each fined once for roughing the passer, while Amon-Ra St. Brown received a taunting fine. Former linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin was also hit financially after a late hit in Week 3.
Lions 2024 fines breakdown
Brian Branch -- $70,896
Jameson Williams -- $70,346
Terrion Arnold -- $23,072
Kerby Joseph -- $15,010
Levi Onwuzurike -- $13,849
Amon-Ra St. Brown -- $11,255
Jalen Reeves-Maybin -- $11,255
Za'Darius Smith -- $6,722
Kwon Alexander -- $6,722
Christian Mahogany -- $4,609