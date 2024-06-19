Rod Wood: Lions Dan Campbell Has 'It Factor'
Now in his fourth season with the Lions, Dan Campbell is widely regarded as one of the NFL's top head coaches.
Known for his strong leadership skills and ability to connect with his players, the former tight end has developed a sterling reputation for getting the most out of each member of his 53-man roster.
And, along with general manager Brad Holmes, he's played a significant role in Detroit's drastic turnaround from a three-win team in 2021 to a team with serious aspirations of winning a Super Bowl this upcoming season.
To Lions team president Rod Wood, Campbell has proven to be an exemplary leader.
“He's a phenomenal leader,” Wood said of Campbell, while in attendance at last week's Meijer LPGA Classic. “He knows exactly what to say at exactly the right time, and never lets the team get too high, never lets the team get too low. I think because he was a player, they know that he can relate to everything that they're going through. But, just because you're a player, doesn't mean you can be a great leader.”
Campbell, who famously talked about “biting kneecaps” during his introductory press conference in Detroit, isn't just a walking soundbite and master motivator of men, either.
As Wood expressed, Campbell also is equipped with a strong football IQ, which often gets overshadowed by his viral soundbites.
“And, I think the biggest thing that's underestimated about him is how smart he is,” Wood further commented about Campbell. “He's a great football mind. A lot of what we run on offense, he started before we even promoted Ben (Johnson) to the OC position. So, we'll let people keep underestimating how smart he is and think that he's this ‘meathead,’ but he's not. And, he's just a phenomenal leader. Whatever the ‘it factor’ is, he has it.”
Jameson Williams holds youth football camp in hometown
Jameson Williams, slated to be the Lions’ No. 2 receiver in 2024, faces heightened expectations entering his third season as a pro.
While readily preparing this spring for his increased role in the team's offense, he's also taken the time to give back to his hometown of St. Louis.
This past Saturday, the 2022 first-round pick held a youth football camp at the Herbert Hoover Boys and Girls Club in St. Louis, Mo. The camp was hosted by Williams’ foundation, aptly named the Jameson Williams Foundation.
“It means a lot coming from this place, being up here every week, week in and week out as a kid, playing football and having a dream of being in the NFL,” Williams said of holding the camp at the Herbert Hoover Boys and Girls Club. “I was just in these kids’ shoes not too long ago. It's just always good to give back.”