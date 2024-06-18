All Lions

Taylor Decker Has One-Word Description of 2024 Lions

Taylor Decker has seen steady progression of Lions organization.

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Taylor Decker (68)
Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker has been part of the organization for eight NFL seasons.

The former Ohio State Buckeyes lineman has seen multiple coaching changes, heartbreaking losses, a failed rebuilding effort and the rise of a dormant NFL franchise.

Speaking with ESPN, Decker recapped his experiences and key Lions moments since 2016, including his thoughts on the Matt Patricia era, Dan Campbell's introductory speech and the challenges of the upcoming season.

Embarking on a season with championship aspirations, Decker described the 2024 Lions and just how different it is going to be being a hunted NFL team.

"If I had to put it in one word, I would just say contender. I know it's gonna be very hard, if not harder, than it was last year because people might do a little extra homework when they're playing us," Decker said. "But just knowing the character of our locker room, that's just what we, as a team, want to be about."

Decker added, "If you're not trying to compete for championships, much like me taking pride in what I do, it's like, 'what are we doing here?' This is all about winning. That's what we're here for and I think Brad and Dan have done it the right way for however long they're gonna be here. That's what we're gonna be doing."

Dan Campbell's introductory speech

Decker, like many of the members of the roster, felt the former NFL tight end was sharing his core beliefs with the players expected to be part of the turnaround when he delivered one of the most memorable introductory press conferences in league history.

"I liked his introductory press conference because he was kind of rough around the edges and you don't always gotta be buttoned up," said Decker. "We fight for a living, that's what we do, and he represents that and embodies that and the fact that he has walked the walk -- he played 11 years -- that lends credibility."

Retiring in Detroit

The veteran lineman does not believe other high-profile players on the team will impede his ability to secure a contract extension in Detroit.

Early in the offseason workout program, the 30-year-old said he feels incredible after offseason surgery to repair his deltoid and to have multiple bone spurs removed from his foot and ankle.

After spending his entire career in Motown and through all the ups and down, Decker would like to finish his playing career with the team that drafted him in the first round back in 2016.

"That would be my goal. Obviously, there’s a lot more moving parts than just me on this team. I look at it from my perspective and what’s best for me and my family moving forward," said Decker. "But they have the draft coming up, they have a lot of other guys that are going to sign and for me this would be, knock on wood, a third contract if I do get one. So you have guys that are going into the second contract, so there’s just a lot of variables at play. But it’s not something that I think will be an issue."

