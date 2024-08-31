Lions NFL Draft Watch: 6 Players to Scout
Week 1 of the 2024 college football season continues Saturday, and features an impressive slate of games.
The top game of the weekend, though, is undoubtedly No. 1-ranked Georgia taking on No. 14-ranked Clemson (Noon EST). A wide array of highly-touted talent will suit up for the two sides in the aforementioned contest, including standout Georgia offensive lineman Tate Ratledge. He is one of six 2025 NFL Draft prospects the Detroit Lions should be paying close attention to this weekend.
Let’s take a more in-depth look now at Ratledge and those five other top prospects taking the field Saturday.
Ohio State EDGE J.T. Tuimoloau
Tuimoloau is a two-time All-Big Ten selection (2022 and 2023) who profiles as a physical EDGE rusher. The 6-foot-4, 270-pounder has good instincts when it comes to both stopping the run and rushing the passer, and could very well be the EDGE counterpart for Aidan Hutchinson that the Lions still appear to be currently lacking.
The Ohio State defender recorded 38 tackles, including seven tackles for loss, and five sacks during the 2023 season.
The Buckeyes take on the Akron Zips in their season opener Saturday afternoon.
Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan
McMillan is a tall, lanky receiver who profiles as an “X” receiver at the next level. He’s an explosive receiver with the ability to both stretch defenses vertically and make tough, contested catches.
The 6-foot-5, 210-pounder caught 90 passes for 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore last season, and was named second-team All-Pac-12 for his efforts.
I’ll be closely watching him Saturday night against New Mexico.
Georgia OL Tate Ratledge
Ratledge, a 2023 AP All-America second-team selection, is a key cog along Georgia’s offensive line. The 6-foot-6, 320-pounder started in 13 of Georgia’s 14 regular season games last season, and helped the Bulldogs finish first in the SEC and seventh in the nation in sacks allowed per game (0.93).
Ratledge, one of the best pass-protectors in the country among the collegiate ranks, recorded an 87.4 Pro Football Focus pass-blocking grade in 2023, and has only allowed one sack in his career.
He kicks off his senior season Saturday afternoon in a must-watch contest with Clemson.
Iowa S Xavier Nwankpa
Nwankpa appears to have the necessary makeup to be an impact defender at the next level. The Iowa safety brings to the table a myriad of intangibles, including solid explosiveness, speed, hip fluidity and short-area agility.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder amassed 42 tackles, including two tackles for loss, a sack, an interception and two passes defensed in 2023 (his first season as a full-time starter).
I expect Nwankpa to be a difference-maker in the back-end of the Hawkeyes’ defense this upcoming season. His junior campaign kicks off Saturday afternoon against FCS foe Illinois State.
Louisville EDGE Ashton Gillotte
Gillotte, standing in at 6-foot-2, 266 pounds, was a first-team All-ACC selection in 2023. He has the ability to impact the game both as a pass-rusher and against the run, with his impressive combination of power and speed. He could be just what the doctor ordered for the Lions, too, which are still in search of a running mate for Hutchinson.
As a junior last season, he logged 45 tackles, including a staggering 14.5 tackles for loss, and 11 sacks.
I’ll be closely observing what Gillotte does in Louisville’s season opener Saturday afternoon against FCS opponent Austin Peay.
Kentucky DL Deone Walker
Walker is the definition of a physical specimen. At 6-foot-6, 348 pounds, the Kentucky defensive lineman is equipped with a staggering amount of power, and also possesses a high degree of quickness, lateral explosiveness and burst for a player of his size. Subsequently, with a strong junior season, the Detroit Cass Tech High School product has a very good chance of shooting up draft boards in 2025.
As a sophomore, he led the Wildcats in tackles for loss (12.5), sacks (7.5) and quarterback hurries (eight). His upside as a pass-rusher is immense, and with enough seasoning, he could very well develop into a disruptive force at the next level.
I expect many draft pundits to be paying close attention to what Walker does Saturday night against Southern Miss.