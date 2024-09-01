6 Things That Must Happen for Lions to Win Super Bowl
Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes plainly stated that his expectation for the upcoming season is to win the Super Bowl.
He's likely not alone within team headquarters. Detroit came up just shy of appearing in the big game last season, as a collapse in the second half in the NFC Championship led to the San Francisco 49ers representing the conference.
With that sour taste and the big game experience permeating within the team, there are high goals for Dan Campbell's group in 2024. Anything less than the best will be considered a disappointment. However, the journey that the team will take toward achieving that goal will not beasy.
Here are six things the Lions need to happen to win the Super Bowl in the 2024 season.
Stars stay healthy
The biggest thing that would limit the Lions from achieving their goals would be injuries to their star players. Though Holmes has stocked up on depth, there are certain players that an injury would deal grave hopes to their Super Bowl goals.
Namely, Penei Sewell is a player that Detroit can ill-afford to lose. He’s one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL, and the team simply can’t easily replace his level of production.
Other players that are vital to Detroit’s success include Aidan Hutchinson, Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Hutchinson is the key to Detroit’s pass rush and carried the group with his production throughout the 2023 campaign. Though Detroit has added pieces to the defensive line this offseason, Hutchinson is a massive piece.
Goff and St. Brown’s connection is vital to the offense. Detroit’s backup passer is Hendon Hooker, and while he showed flashes in the preseason, he hasn’t demonstrated enough in his limited body of work to give confidence that he could keep the offense performing at a high level if needed. Meanwhile, an injury to St. Brown would be devastating to Detroit’s limited wide receiver depth.
Offense hums at high level
If the Lions are able to stay healthy, they’ll still need the offense to perform at a high level. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has been one of the biggest candidates on the head coaching market over the last two seasons, and for good reason.
Goff’s performance has been a big part of the offense’s success, throwing for over 4,500 yards last season. He has plenty of weapons at his disposal, with two steady running backs in David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs along with St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta out wide.
If Detroit is going to meet their expectations, the offense cannot take a step back. As long as the established options meet the standards they’ve already established, the unit should be in good shape.
Secondary makes strides
The Lions have made efforts to improve the performance of a pass defense that struggled and was one of the league’s worst last season. As a byproduct of last year’s struggles, Holmes brought in veterans Carlton Davis and Amik Robertson along with rookies Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw.
While the rookies won’t be expected to be lockdown options right away, there is a need for the newcomers to be better than the product Detroit had in the secondary last season. Davis offers CB1 potential, and Arnold’s production in college sets the expectation that he’ll be ready to go right away.
The Lions should have solid options at safety in Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch, so there will be a good anchor in the defensive backfield. However, the cornerbacks will need to be strong, especially against top wideouts late in the year and through a potential postseason run.
Pass rush performs
Hutchinson will be important for the defense, but he'll need help for Detroit's pass-rush to take the next step. There are options, so the Lions' cupboard is far from bare.
Veteran Marcus Davenport can be an impact player, but injuries have limited throughout his career and he's yet to play a full season. As a result, more could be asked of James Houston and Josh Paschal at points throughout the year.
Houston is the most intriguing of the bunch because of his performance during his rookie season. He missed most of last season with an injury, so his third season will be important for determining what his future role will be.
If the Lions' pass rush can elevate from their bottom-third performance a year ago, it will lead to more stops and better production as a result. This will be important for a potential postseason push, when the Lions face the best of the best at the quarterback position.
Efficient kicking
The kicking position has been tough to decipher for the Lions in the Campbell era. Throughout his three years, the franchise has yet to find a long-term option at the spot. With Michael Badgley sidelined for the year, Jake Bates will be the first to get the call for the Lions in 2024.
Bates was a UFL sensation for his long-range kicks, but he was inconsistent throughout training camp. There's clearly potential for him to be a weapon as a long-distance kicker, but he'll need to be more consistent inside of 50-yard attempts for him to offer the Lions more confidence in him as a long-term solution.
Detroit has been patient with Bates throughout his time with the franchise and that appears to be their choice moving forward. If he's able to knock down the long-range attempts that he hit in the UFL, he'll be a huge addition. If not, Detroit may be once again forced to find a new face.
Owning home-field advantage
With the uneven 17-game schedule, the Lions have the advantage in 2024 of having an extra home game. Detroit's fans have given the organization an unbelieveable advantage at Ford Field, and this will likely continue this season as optimism around the franchise is at an all-time high.
Campbell's identity toward the team, concentrated on overcoming adversity and grit, has clearly inspired and resonated with the fan base. As a result, the atmosphere at Ford Field is one opponents will have to fear when arriving.
This can be difference-making in big games. As a result, making good on opportunities inside the dome's friendly confines will be pivotal.