Roundtable: Concern Level for Lions' Offensive Line
1.) How good will the Detroit Lions’ offensive line be this year?
Christian Booher: The Lions will have a challenge this year when it comes to their offensive line. Two of their most important pieces are gone in Frank Ragnow and Kevin Zeitler, leaving them to now replace two of their three interior starters. In particular, Ragnow's departure leaves a huge void at the pivot position.
Yes, Graham Glasgow has experience, and should be able to handle everything that comes with playing the position. However, if his performance is more like 2024 than 2023, Detroit could turn to Tate Ratledge. Having its bookend tackles back is a bonus, but the interior certainly has question marks. I still believe the Lions will have one of the NFL's best run games, but there is potential for the interior line to have some growing pains and take some lumps early.
Vito Chirco: I believe the offensive line will take a step back. I think the Lions will direly miss Frank Ragnow at center. I think that both Graham Glasgow and Tate Ratledge will have a hard time replicating his production manning the middle of the line. Plus, I believe it will take some time for second-year pro Christian Mahogany to grow into the full-time starter at right guard. Thus, I truly don't believe the Lions’ O-line will be as productive in 2025, both from a pass-blocking and a run-blocking standpoint.
2.) What are the odds Tate Ratledge is the Lions’ starting center?
Booher: I don't see the Lions turning to Ratledge as the starting center right away. However, because Glasgow could be the starting center, I do believe that Ratledge has the inside track to start at right guard.
In my eyes, Ratledge starting at center means that things didn't work out with Glasgow. I wouldn't view that as a super positive development, as the best version of this group has Glasgow at center. I could see Ratledge taking over midseason if he performs well at guard, and still expect him to see time at the position in camp. But, I'm not certain he's ready for all that comes with the position.
Chirco: I believe that Graham Glasgow will emerge as the Lions’ starting center out of training camp. However, by season's end, I think that Ratledge will supplant the veteran lineman as the anchor of the team's offensive line.
For a second straight season, I believe that Glasgow will experience his fair share of struggles, which will necessitate a move to the rookie Ratledge.
So, to start the regular season, I will give Ratledge a 40 percent chance to be Detroit's starter at center.
3.) Will Alex Anzalone get a new deal before training camp?
Booher: I think a very logical possibility for Anzalone, as it pertains to his contract, is that the deal gets done at some point early in camp. I wouldn't be shocked to see him hold out at the beginning if a deal doesn't get done, but part of me also believes that he'll be present when camp begins due to his status as a team leader.
Anzalone has earned the right to bargain for a raise, thanks to his status as a multi-year captain and a productive player at that. I think, based on the Lions' precedent, a deal will eventually get done. However, it could take some time.
Chirco: I believe that Anzalone deserves a new contract based on the fact that he's been an integral part of the Lions' turnaround from laughingstocks to back-to-back NFC North division champions. And he's been a captain and one of the team's leaders, both on and off the field, during the aforementioned period of time. Yet, I have an inkling that he's going to enter training camp without a new deal. And although he might hold out of camp for a bit without a contract extension, I believe he'll eventually report, with the knowledge that he'll be rewarded with a fresh contract down the line.
4.) How will you remember Frank Ragnow?
Booher: I will remember Frank Ragnow as one of the league's toughest players throughout this era. I'll never forget each weekly injury report listing him with multiple ailments throughout the 2023 campaign. The only certainty with him that year was that he was going to do absolutely everything he could to play through whatever he was dealing with.
Ragnow's toughness will define his legacy, and as decorated as he was as a player, there's no doubt that this reputation will be the ultimate badge on his career. In an era of Lions football that has been defined by the play of the offensive line, I believe there should be a spot left for him amongst the team's 'Pride of the Lions' at some point in the future.
Chirco: I will remember Ragnow as a tough-as-nails and relentless competitor who overcame injury after injury in his time with the Lions. And despite all the physical ailments he endured, he continued to play at a high level and was, in fact, one of the league's very best centers. He played an instrumental role in the Lions’ transformation from cellar-dwellers in the NFC North to legitimate Super Bowl contenders. And he will be sorely missed by the organization and its fanbase this upcoming season.
5.) Are you going to follow the Bears and the Jets this season?
Booher: I will absolutely follow both the Bears and the Jets. For starters, the Lions will play the Bears twice and with their status as a division rival, it will be important to keep tabs on how they're doing. The pairing between Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams will be one of the most intriguing storylines in the entire division. Johnson is one of the NFL's brightest minds, and that Bears offense will certainly have plenty of creativity.
I'm very excited to see Aaron Glenn get to work in New York. He had to deal with some defenses that struggled early in his career, but players routinely spoke about his abilities as a leader and the group was at its best in his last year. Glenn will also have the ability to deal with the New York media, which is notoriously tough on coaches and players alike. His pairing with the team in the Big Apple is a fascinating one, and I'm excited to see how he handles rebuilding that team.
Chirco: I'm not too interested in seeing how the Jets will fare. However, I will be following the Bears closely since they're a divisional rival of the Lions. And I am intrigued to see how Chicago signal-caller Caleb Williams will perform in Ben Johnson's first year roaming the sidelines. I'm curious to see if Johnson will be able to take Williams’ game to the next level. Because if he succeeds in doing so, the Bears will likely be a much more competitive team and a much bigger threat to the Lions in the NFC North.