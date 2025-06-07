Lions DC Kelvin Sheppard Has Energy Like He Took '84 Red Bulls'
The Detroit Lions’ defense overcame a multitude of injuries in 2024, including to key playmakers like EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, linebacker Alex Anzalone and defensive tackle Alim McNeill, to finish as a top-10 unit. The Lions, in fact, finished No. 7 in the NFL in points against (20.1 points/game).
Yet, the defense faltered down the stretch of the season, allowing at least 475 yards in three of Detroit’s final five contests (including in the team’s divisional round playoff loss to the Washington Commanders).
Equipped with a new defensive coordinator in Kelvin Sheppard, the Lions know they will have to prove all over again that they can get the job done defensively.
“We know what we want to be, man, but this world is an action world,” Detroit cornerback Amik Robertson told reporters Thursday. “We want to go out there and prove it. Not only to ourself but to these fans. The outside noise, we don't worry about (it) cause at the end of the day, it's going to shift.
“Once you’re doing good, it’s going to shift. So, as of now, man, we continue to trust one another, continue to build and become one of the best defenses in the league.”
Sheppard, who most recently served as the Lions’ linebackers coach from 2022-24, is a fiery coach just like his predecessor Aaron Glenn. Glenn departed this offseason to become the head coach of the N.Y. Jets.
Glenn is a players’ coach who got the most out of his Detroit defenders, like Robertson. And Robertson, who is entering his sixth NFL season, believes Sheppard brings similar attributes to the table.
“He’s a players’ coach, man. He’s able to relate to his players,” the veteran cornerback said of the first-year coordinator. “He’s going to do whatever he can to not only help the older guys, but the younger guys as well. Shep’s passion, you can tell he’s passionate about the game, loves the game of football, and he enjoys being around us. And me personally, I feel like him seeing us succeed, it makes him feel good. So, we’re just blessed to have a leader in Shep.”
Sheppard is never lacking for energy, either. Just ask Robertson, who admitted Thursday that the former NFL linebacker is like having a teammate for a coach.
“He’s loud. He kind of reminds me of – I’m not going to say the name – a former teammate that I had,” Robertson said. “He’s never walking in low, he’s always loud. He always has energy like he took 84 Red Bulls before he walked out. You know what I’m saying? But, I like it, though. I like it because it keeps everyone on edge.”