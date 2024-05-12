Roundtable: Expectations for Lions WR Donovan Peoples-Jones
1.) What are your expectations for Donovan Peoples-Jones in 2024?
Christian Booher: As of now, Peoples-Jones looks to be a prime candidate to be a starting wide receiver on the outside. With Amon-Ra St. Brown occupying the slot, the Lions will be in search of reliable depth on the outside slots. Peoples-Jones could indeed be the answer.
He's put up big numbers in the past in his career, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him be an impact player for the Lions' offense. Detroit clearly likes his potential, so he'll get an opportunity for certain. I expect him to be a big part of the offense.
Vito Chirco: I believe that Peoples-Jones will compete with Kalif Raymond for the third-most reps among the receivers in 2024. DPJ finished with just 13 receptions and 155 yards a season ago in time split between the Browns and the Lions. Meanwhile, Raymond amassed 35 receptions, 489 yards and a score.
I believe that Peoples-Jones – who recorded at least 34 catches the previous two seasons – will get close to that 35-catch total in his second campaign in the Motor City.
2.) Who will be the team's starting safeties in 2024?
Booher: I think the starting safeties for the Lions will be Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph. Joseph will be more of a threat in the passing game, while Branch can acclimate nicely to the box safety role and be a difference-maker against the run.
Ifeatu Melifonwu also made a compelling case to be a starter with his performance down the stretch last season, but I see him being at his best in a rotational role moving forward. He'll contribute for sure, but the Lions have so much depth at corner that they can easily slide Branch to safety, and it's tough to justify taking him off the field at any point.
Chirco: At this present juncture, I'm going to say the tandem of Kerby Joseph and Ifeatu Melifonwu. However, due to C.J. Gardner-Johnson's departure this offseason, I could also see second-year pro Brian Branch, the team's nickel corner, vying for reps at the position. I think that trio provides the Lions with a very capable safeties group.
3.) What did you learn from Lions rookie minicamp?
Booher: The biggest takeaway for me is that the Lions drafted a versatile class. It seems like each of their six picks can contribute to winning in more ways than one. As a result, the Lions can get creative with their roster construction.
The Lions' crop of picks appears very talented on paper. We'll start to learn more as minicamp approaches and they're able to compete. But for now, at first glance, the group looks very solid.
Chirco: I learned a few things. But, two things really stood out to me: Terrion Arnold is an ultra competitor and Giovanni Manu is definitely motivated by his humble beginnings.
I loved the following quote from Arnold: “If my mom was out here right now and lined up across from me as a receiver, I would jam her into the dirt.” It certainly seems like he's going to fit in well with Detroit's super competitive locker room.
Additionally, I loved hearing about Manu's childhood: growing up on the small South Pacific island of Tonga, moving to Canada when he was 11 and not even playing football until he got to the University of British Columbia. He shared during rookie minicamp that he's not going to let anyone “outwork” him, and that should go a long way in Manu carving out a career for himself in the NFL.
4.) Is there a remaining free agent that the Lions should target?
Booher: I think the Lions should be active in the wide receiver market still. It doesn't have to be a game-changing, expensive veteran addition. Yet, they should be looking to add depth at the position.
I'll be especially interested to see what the Lions can do once the UFL season wraps up, and if they choose to go after any players on that circuit. There's one kicker in particular that would make waves if he were to sign with the Lions.
Chirco: I would have said Tyler Boyd a week ago. But now that he's signed with the Titans, I'm not as high on the Lions adding a receiver at this point – even with the team's present need at this position. Sure, Detroit could add Michael Thomas, the former Saints receiver who has ties to Lions head coach Dan Campbell through their time in New Orleans together. He's a prototypical “X” receiver, but he's failed to stay healthy and has played in just 13 games the past three seasons.
I think Detroit will steer clear of Thomas and the remaining free-agent crop of receivers, and instead focus on its internal options. I believe that the organization feels like the trio of Peoples-Jones, Raymond and Antoine Green can adequately fill the void at the No. 3 receiver spot created by the departure of Josh Reynolds. And, I believe that the team also feels that undrafted free-agent receiver Isaiah Williams could emerge as a solid No. 4 receiving option as the season progresses.
5.) Is Levi Onwuzurike the odd man out on the Lions’ defensive line?
Booher: It's going to be a make-or-break year for Onwuzurike. He flashed potential in his rookie year, but injuries and inconsistency have hindered his progress over the last two seasons.
The Lions have gotten deeper up front, too. It's hard to justify Onwuzurike beating out a player like Mekhi Wingo, and he won't steal a spot from Alim McNeill or DJ Reader. Depending on how heavy the Lions want to go at this position, the Washington product could certainly wind up being the odd man out.
Chirco: At this juncture, I'm going to say yes. I think the Lions’ three biggest offseason defensive line acquisitions – Marcus Davenport, D.J. Reader and Mekhi Wingo – are all going to surpass Onwuzurike on the depth. Davenport and Reader will immediately, and the rookie Wingo will eventually. Meanwhile, I wouldn't be surprised if recent free-agent pick-up Kyle Peko, a veteran defensive lineman, makes the team out of training camp and eventually catapults Onwuzurike on the depth chart, too. I think all the above spells trouble for the 2021 draft pick headed into the 2024 season.