Roundtable: How Will Kelvin Sheppard Aid Lions' Defense?
1.) What is your reaction to the Lions losing both coordinators?
Christian Booher: Now that it’s happened, the aftermath is a little jarring but not surprising. I expected both to seriously consider options and ultimately depart, and now that it’s happened, the Lions are forced to fill in the gaps. Losing both is historically tough to overcome, and the Lions must get these hires right.
I’m somewhat surprised that Ben Johnson landed in Chicago after such strong buzz tying him to the Las Vegas Raiders, and Aaron Glenn seems like a perfect fit for the New York Jets. I’m eager to see how both situations pan out from afar.
Vito Chirco: Simply, I think it was inevitable. Once your organization starts winning at the level that the Lions have the past few seasons, you’re bound to see assistants start to leave for bigger jobs with other teams. And this was especially going to be the case with Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson, both of whom had flirted with head coach openings during past offseasons. Johnson and Glenn will each be hard to replace. However, I believe that Johnson will be tougher to replace, due to the fact that he formed a tremendous rapport with Jared Goff and took the offense to historic heights during his time with the team.
2.) How do you think Kelvin Sheppard will fare as the Lions’ new defensive coordinator?
Booher: I think Sheppard was the guy all along. He had been working closely with Glenn in an effort to be mentored for the position, and Campbell seemed to be in on him from the beginning. Sheppard is someone who has thrived in his role, and is now ready for a bigger role.
I’ll be curious to see what new wrinkles and changes he brings with the promotion. Will the Lions continue to be man-coverage heavy? Does he elect to blitz less or more? The most exciting thing with the new hire will be seeing how Sheppard approaches the job with schematic decisions. From a leadership perspective, I think he’s more than ready.
Chirco: As long as the defense stays healthy (or healthier than this past season), I think Sheppard will fare just fine. I know that’s easier said than done, especially after what the Lions endured on the injury front in 2024. However, I believe Detroit’s defense, when fully healthy, is decent enough to be respectable and produce some stout performances here and there, as it did under the leadership of Glenn. Now, don’t get me wrong: The Lions are nowhere near a finished product on defense, and still need to address multiple positions on that side of the ball this offseason (i.e. EDGE, cornerback, etc.). But, Sheppard, at the very least, will have a solid blueprint to work off of from Glenn, which should allow the former linebackers coach to transition nicely into his first year as defensive coordinator.
3.) Is the Lions’ Super Bowl window still open?
Booher: I think so. They have a lot of young talent, and most of it still remains on rookie contracts. Sure, the roster is going to continue to get more expensive, and the window won’t be open forever. I think the 2025 season is a really big one from that standpoint, as the big extensions signed last season begin to kick in.
Detroit had a great opportunity this season and did not capitalize. While the loss is crushing, I still believe the Lions have more in front of them. Time is ticking, though, and next year will be massive for maintaining their success, especially with so much turnover on the coaching staff.
Chirco: I believe that it is, but the Lions still cannot afford to rest on their laurels. Brad Holmes needs to make a concerted effort this offseason to shore up the offensive line, specifically at guard, and upgrade multiple areas on the defensive side of the ball, including the pass-rushing unit and the cornerbacks group. If he chooses not to, Detroit will take a step back, and run the risk of being passed up by multiple NFC teams, including teams in its own division (e.g. the Packers and the Vikings). Holmes also needs to produce a stronger draft class than he did in 2024, a draft haul which failed to yield much value in its first year.
But, once again, I believe the Lions’ Super Bowl window is still open for at least a few more seasons. And, it’s because of head coach Dan Campbell and Detroit’s offensive core, spearheaded by quarterback Jared Goff, running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery and wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.
4.) Who should be Detroit’s next offensive coordinator?
Booher: I initially believed that an internal hire would be the best option, with either Tanner Engstrand or Scottie Montgomery sufficing. However, after some thought, I think an external voice could be beneficial.
Campbell is an offensive mind and will always have his fingerprints on the offense, so there’s a world in which not much changes about the scheme. In that case, bringing in a new voice who could add new elements may be the way to go. Ronald Curry has done a great job as Josh Allen’s quarterback coach this year and has worked with Campbell in New Orleans under Sean Payton, so I’d like the move if he was the eventual hire.
Chirco: I think that Dan Campbell will stay in house and hire present Lions passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand. Engstrand, who joined the organization as an offensive assistant in 2020 and rose to the ranks of passing game coordinator in 2023, has a ton of familiarity with Detroit’s offensive system. I believe that Campbell significantly values that, and that it will go a long way in Engstrand becoming Johnson’s successor.
5.) Who will have more success with their new team: Ben Johnson or Aaron Glenn?
Booher: I think Ben Johnson can have success working with Caleb Williams and the Bears, though the NFC North is a gauntlet. I believe, however, that Aaron Glenn has what it takes to be a phenomenal head coach. He is outstanding from a leadership standpoint, and if he can hit on the hires as Campbell did then he has the chance to do something special in New York.
Glenn will have extra motivation returning to the place that drafted him. While the Jets’ organization is somewhat in disarray right now, his leadership can help stabilize the situation. I also have a lot of confidence in his ability to delegate and put the right people in the right places, which will in turn lead to plenty of success.
Chirco: I think Ben Johnson is the better coordinator of the two. But, I think that Aaron Glenn, with the natural energy he exudes and his strong leadership intangibles, is more likely to be a successful head coach. It surely won’t be easy with the Jets, a franchise with uncertainty under center which last made the playoffs during the 2010 season. However, I believe that Glenn will build a winning culture in New York, with the team that he spent the majority of his playing career with (1994-2001). I think that Johnson will have a harder time doing the same in Chicago, and will end up being relieved of his duties before his multi-year contract runs out.