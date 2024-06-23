Roundtable: Expectations for Jack Campbell
1.) What did you think of pundits writing the Lions should trade for WR Brandon Aiyuk?
Christian Booher: I think Aiyuk is an excellent player and would fit a need for the Lions at the position, but I don’t see this happening as of now. Sure, the Lions have indicated that they’re going for it all in 2024, but I don’t think a trade of this magnitude is on the horizon.
For starters, any trade will likely come with the caveat that Aiyuk receives an extension, and the Lions appear committed to signing their drafted players to hefty extensions. With the money that Aiyuk could command, I don’t see the Lions adding another contract of that magnitude to the books.
Additionally, I think the Lions feel good about what they have at the position. There will be plenty of competition for opportunities, and Detroit has had chances to add pieces through free agency and the draft. They largely stood pat, and I expect them to continue to do so.
Vito Chirco: I have no problem with it, and completely understand why. To me, the Lions have a clear-cut need at receiver, and Aiyuk would instantly upgrade the team's receiving corps. He'd easily slide in to the No. 2 receiver role, and form a dynamic one-two punch with the organization's No. 1 receiver, All-Pro Amon-Ra St. Brown.
By acquiring Aiyuk, it'd also take pressure off third-year pro Jameson Williams, and allow him to be Detroit's No. 3 receiver (a role I believe ‘Jamo’ is more suited for at this point in his career).
As nice as a trade for Aiyuk would be for the Lions, I think the feasibility of it happening is very low. I think Detroit is much more confident than the outside world in its collection of receivers. Plus, I don't see the 49ers dealing Aiyuk to the Lions, perhaps San Francisco's biggest threat in the NFC.
2.) What Lions road game would you most like to attend this year?
Booher: I think the most intriguing road game this year will be the NFC Championship rematch with the 49ers, so that would be the one I would most like to attend. It promises to be an exciting game with plenty of playoff implications.
With the added motivation of the Lions having a chance at revenge as well as all the stakes that will come with this game being late in the year, it will undoubtedly be one of the best games on the schedule.
Chirco: I'm going to go with the Week 6 game in Dallas. You know it's going to be a raucous atmosphere in “Big D,” especially with how the game ended last year (i.e. Taylor Decker controversially failing to report as an eligible receiver on a two-point conversion attempt in the fourth quarter).
Dan Campbell's squad is going to be seeking redemption for the painstaking loss, and you know that Lions fans will be traveling In droves to check out the game at “Jerry World.” This will be a must-see contest – and even more so if the Lions and Cowboys are both over .500 going into the matchup – and I'd love to be there in person to witness it.
3.) Which Lions player would you most like to tailgate with?
Booher: I’ll pick Frank Ragnow. I think he would have a good time, and I’d love to hear some of his fishing stories as well as learn more about his foundation. I’ll give an honorable mention to Dan Campbell, even though he’s not a player. I’m a big classic rock fan, and I imagine it would just be entire albums of Metallica on repeat from the loudest of speakers.
Chirco: I have a few guys in mind. But, I'm going to go with Lions center Frank Ragnow. I feel like he'd be a superb griller and throw a few alcoholic beverages back while attracting a crowd of fun people – namely his offensive line counterparts and Lions teammates. I think he'd be a joy to tailgate with, plus I'd once again be intrigued to see the crowd of people that he'd bring with him.
4.) Which assistant coach impressed you the most that spoke to the media?
Booher: I am becoming a big Tanner Engstrand fan. He was popular throughout the offseason, both as a potential replacement if Ben Johnson left as well as within other organizations for other coordinator vacancies. He seems brilliant.
Engstrand has been a quick riser within the organization and shows both that hard work is rewarded and talent is noticed. He doesn’t speak to the media often, so it was interesting to get his insights on the direction of the offense as well as his specific philosophies.
Chirco: Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley really caught my attention. I was impressed with how he talked about Detroit All-Pro offensive tackle Penei Sewell, comparing the American Samoan native to Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Thomas. Plus, it was very interesting to hear him talk about how the Lions will continue to challenge Sewell to get better. To me, his media session was another example of why he's one of the top OL coaches in the NFL today.
5.) What are your expectations for Jack Campbell this season?
Booher: I think Jack Campbell is poised for a breakout. It sounds like he had a very productive offseason and was diligent about improving, which is an important quality.
With the addition of DJ Reader plugging the middle of the line, the gaps will be open for the linebackers to fill and make tackles. After an encouraging finish to the season, Campbell appears primed for a good year in 2024.
Chirco: Campbell was far from consistently productive in his first year as a pro. However, he did show signs of growth down the stretch of the season. He produced positive performances in Weeks 12 and 13 against the Packers and the Saints, respectively, plus in the Lions’ NFC North-clinching win in Week 16 against the Vikings.
He proved himself to be a stout run defender throughout the course of the season, too, and earned an impressive 75.9 run-defense mark from Pro Football Focus for his efforts. Now, the onus will be on the Iowa product to become a better all-around defender, with increased production against the pass and as a pass-rusher. I think he's got a solid chance to improve in both areas in 2024, as he battles Derrick Barnes for snaps at the MIKE linebacker spot.