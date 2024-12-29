Roundtable: Jahmyr Gibbs' Role, Evaluating Lions' Defense
1.) How have you felt about the Lions' defense the last month?
Christian Booher: I feel like the defense has been up and down, which is to be expected with the amount of attrition that the team has had due to injuries. Aaron Glenn has been forced to patch some things together within the front seven, and at times, things haven’t gone well. That said, the secondary has remained the most healthy of the groups, save for Carlton Davis’ injury, and its performance has held the group together at points where the pass-rush has struggled. To have all these injuries and manage to win 12 of their last 13 is no small feat.
Vito Chirco: Outside of the Bills game, I believe the Lions’ defense has played pretty well in spite of all the injuries. It's a large credit to defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and his ability to efficiently scheme for the oppositions’ offensive attacks. Players like DJ Reader, Jack Campbell, Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph have also been key to Detroit's productivity on defense over the course of the last month. But once again, overall wise, I believe Glenn's unit has typically given the Lions a chance to win week in and week out.
2.) Between David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, should Gibbs earn the bulk of carries next year?
Booher: I think the balance that the Lions have between Gibbs and Montgomery suits them well, as long as both are performing at a high level. There will be certain situations where one’s skill set benefits the offense more than the other, and the Lions have been able to manage this by sticking with the hot hand. Montgomery’s style will always be more conducive to slower-paced, grind-it-out games, while Gibbs provides the flashy bursts. As long as both are in good standing on a health and performance basis, balance will always be the best call.
Chirco: I think he should and will. Now, don't get me wrong: David Montgomery is an integral part of the Lions’ backfield, and has formed a dynamic one-two punch at running back with Gibbs. And for Gibbs to be the best version of himself, he needs Montgomery to be sharing reps with him. Yet, I still believe that the electric Gibbs is in line for the bulk of the carries in 2025.
3.) Who shines against the 49ers on Monday Night Football?
Booher: In a game where the lights will be bright, I’m looking for Detroit’s stars to shine. While I don’t think Jared Goff will replicate the perfect performance that he had the last time the Lions played on Monday Night Football, I’m expecting him to have another good showing. I think this is a game that Amon-Ra St. Brown is built for, and I think he shows up with over 100 yards and a touchdown catch. Also, I can see Kerby Joseph securing the league lead in interceptions by stepping in front of a Brock Purdy pass late in the game.
Chirco: After seeing what Dolphins RB Devon Achane did against the 49ers last week (190 all-purpose yards), I think Gibbs is in store for a big day. Plus, I believe Jameson Williams has a chance to shine deep as a result of San Francisco's heavy single-high safety usage. I'm also of the mindset that a strong day from Gibbs on the ground will open up the deep passing attack for Jared Goff and Williams. Thus, I believe these two explosive Lions playmakers will be highly productive on Monday night.
4.) Do you think the Packers help the Lions out Sunday afternoon against the Vikings?
Booher: I'd like to say yes, but the Vikings have constantly found ways to win close games. The last time these two teams played, Minnesota dominated early before a late Packers rally made the game interesting. I think this matchup will be closely contested, but the home-field advantage the Vikings have propels them to a win and sets up the regular season finale with everything on the line.
Chirco: Not that the Packers want to, but yes, I believe that they will by beating the Vikings in this must-see Week 17 clash. On the heels of a strong effort from Packers passer Jordan Love and the team's defense, I see Green Bay delivering Minnesota a heartbreaking loss in front of its home fans at U.S. Bank Stadium.
5.) If you picked Dan Campbell in a "Secret Santa" gift exchange, what present would you buy him?
Booher: Dan Campbell talked about the home gym he has during a recent media session, which is where he prefers to work out rather than at the Lions’ facility. I’m sure he already has a good sound setup in there, but I think a speaker would be a perfect "Secret Santa" gift for him. That way, he could start his day with all his favorite Metallica hits at full volume.
Chirco: How about a lifetime supply of Starbucks coffee? I don't believe that's feasible, however. So, I'd settle for a $100 gift card to the popular coffee franchise for the caffeine fiend. That'd buy Campbell at least a few days’ worth of all the coffee and espresso he'd desire from Starbucks.