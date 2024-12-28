Jameson Williams Fined for Taunting in Bears Game
One Detroit Lion received a fine from Sunday's Week 16 win over the Chicago Bears.
Wide receiver Jameson Williams was fined $11,255 for taunting.
Williams drew a penalty on his first catch of the game, when he went out of bounds on the Bears sideline and spun the ball while coming back in bounds. He finished the game with a career-high 143 yards and a touchdown on five catches.
The Lions are preparing for a 49ers team that has been battered with injuries to key players such as Christian McCaffrey and Dre Greenlaw. Still, San Francisco has plenty of playmakers that are capable of giving the Lions' defense issues.
As a result, defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is emphasizing toughness to combat the 49ers' run-oriented style.
“I think it first starts off with the mentality of how they go about doing things," Glenn said. "Listen, we know they’re going to run it, they know they’re going to run it, and their mentality is, ‘Listen, you’re going to have to stop it.’ So, it’s a tough, tough system which requires tough men, which you have to be on your assignment to be able to stop it, and we know that. And if you look at the game from last year, I thought our guys did a really good job early, and then some of their guys started to will themselves into making some plays, and that’s what we really have to do this game. Our top guys have to outwill their top guys, and I’m looking forward to seeing our guys do that.”
Additional reading
1.) Lions Sign DB to Active Roster, Bring Back LB Kwon Alexander
2.) 49ers Loss Still Stings Dan Campbell