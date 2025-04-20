Roundtable: Lions Draft Preview, Will Arnold Trash Talk?
1.) Who do you want Lions to pick at No. 28?
Christian Booher: I would like to see the Lions make one of three selections at No. 28, if they elect to stand pat. On my personal big board, the options of Georgia EDGE Mykel Williams, Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon and North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel are my three favorite options. I think Williams fills the biggest need, but Zabel is also enticing given Kevin Zeitler’s departure. I don’t think the Lions could go wrong with any of those three, as they are all very talented and can help the team continue their winning ways right away.
Vito Chirco: Although I wouldn’t mind seeing the Lions select an offensive lineman here, I’m going to go with an EDGE defender. And I believe that Detroit should target one of two guys: Georgia’s Mykel Williams or Boston College’s Donovan Ezeiruaku. I think both would aid Detroit’s rather lackluster pass-rush unit, and provide Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson with a solid EDGE counterpart. And since Christian also brought up Williams in his answer, I’ll go with Ezeiruaku at No. 28 overall.
2.) Which player do you not want a divisional opponent to pick?
Booher: One player I do not want to see go to a divisional opponent is Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan. He’s a big and fast wideout who can hurt teams a lot of different ways, and his big frame will be tough to cover. Given the Lions’ emphasis on playing man-to-man, McMillan could cause plenty of issues for Kelvin Sheppard’s defense if he were to land on a team in the NFC North. With Minnesota already having a solid receiving corps and Green Bay and Chicago both having solid young pieces at the position, any of those teams adding McMillian would be quite problematic for Detroit.
Chirco: I’ll go with North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel. My first reason is I think he’d be a top-notch replacement for Kevin Zeitler at right guard. Second, I believe he has the chance to grow into the anchor of an offensive line, and could be just that for the Lions’ rivals – the Bears, the Packers and the Vikings – for the next decade.
3.) What round will Lions pick their first offensive player?
Booher: I certainly believe that there’s a strong case for the Lions to make their first pick on the offensive side Thursday. General manager Brad Holmes is adamantly against drafting simply for need, and as a result he should have no issue taking an offensive player if he feels that is the best option on the board. At this point in Holmes’ tenure, it’s important to be ready for absolutely anything from the Lions on Draft night.
Chirco: I believe there’s a good chance the Lions take an offensive lineman at No. 28 overall. However, if that doesn’t occur, I believe it will be on Day 2 of the draft, whether it be in the second round or third round. Also, Detroit could use a third wide receiver. And I wouldn’t be surprised to see Brad Holmes & Co. address this need on Day 2 of the draft (and in my opinion, most likely in round three).
4.) Which player should Lions avoid drafting at No. 28 overall?
Booher: With the reported concerns about James Pearce’s overall work ethic, I’m not certain he’d be a great fit in Detroit. The Lions have emphasized hard work, grit and relentless effort from the day Dan Campbell took over, and as a result that methodology is not changing to allow one player to acclimate. However, with that said, maybe the Lions feel as though they could take a chance on Pearce and help guide him into adapting to the culture. Where Pearce lands overall will be quite interesting to monitor.
Chirco: I’m going to say the Lions should avoid drafting a player for the secondary at No. 28 overall. With that said, I’m specifically going to identify Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston and Georgia safety Malaki Starks. As much as the two of them might end up being solid pros, I don’t think it’s worth taking either of them at No. 28. The Lions, to me, have much bigger needs to fill along both the defensive and offensive lines.
5.) What should Terrion Arnold say to Green Bay crowd? Will he trash-talk?
Booher: I’m sure Terrion Arnold will have something fun to say to the Green Bay Packers. Arnold has a personality built to be shown on the big stage, and as a result he should have a blast in the home of Detroit’s division rival on day two of the NFL Draft. He probably won’t have much time on stage, so I’m expecting just a quick jab at Packers fans before reading the pick and exiting the stage.
Chirco: Arnold is too much of a trash-talker to talk some trash before announcing the Lions’ pick at No. 28 overall Thursday night. I fully expect him to throw in a jab or two to the Green Bay crowd, and to bring up the fact that the Lions have won the last two NFC North division crowns and have also taken care of business against the Packers in that timespan (3-1 head-to-head record).