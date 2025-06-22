Roundtable: Lions Player Not Getting Enough Attention
1.) Which NFC North team has the best defense?
Christian Booher: I believe the Minnesota Vikings currently have the best defense in the NFC North. They revitalized their defensive interior with the additions of Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen, and have Andrew Van Ginkel leading their linebacking corps. With Jonathan Greenard also coming off the edge, they have a chance to be one of the most prolific pass-rush units.
Detroit isn't far away, but the team will likely feel the absence of Alim McNeill early in the year. They would also be helped if Marcus Davenport emerges into a solid running mate for Aidan Hutchinson. If the cornerback room develops as hoped, then the Lions' defense will take a big step forward.
Vito Chirco: I'm going to go with the Green Bay Packers. They were sixth in points allowed last season, and they return a variety of playmakers, including All-Pro safety Xavier McKinney and Pro Bowl EDGE Rashan Gary.
I'm also a big fan of the Vikings’ defense, led by the likes of Pro Bowl EDGEs Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel, and I think they're going to be a strong unit again in 2025. However, for the purpose of this exercise, I'm going to go with Green Bay's unit, led by second-year coordinator Jeff Hafley.
2.) How does Amon-Ra St. Brown get better this season?
Booher: I think the next step for Amon-Ra St. Brown is to add more vertical punch to his game. He doesn't have the size to be a contested catch threat on deep balls, but I believe he could create some separation with the wiggle in his route-running.
St. Brown doesn't necessarily need to be the Lions' primary deep threat with Jameson Williams having game-breaking speed, but that would be a nice addition to his game. He'll always be a reliable target in the middle of the field, but adding some vertical pop wouldn't hurt.
Chirco: To be honest, I don’t know if he can. He’s been an All-Pro selection the last two seasons, and has become one of the NFL’s sturdiest and most reliable pass-catchers. He’s a go-to target for Jared Goff when the Lions attempt to convert first downs through the air, and he’s also one of Goff’s favorite red-zone targets. Detroit is lucky to have him as a part of its passing attack.
3.) Which player not talked about a lot may impress supporters at training camp?
Booher: One player to keep an eye on that hasn't been talked about as much as others is veteran Avonte Maddox. He impressed during offseason workouts, and his veteran experience should lend itself to some important snaps early on in his Lions tenure.
Maddox is a versatile defender who can play any position in the secondary, so he will give the Lions an option in the event of a secondary injury. He could wind up having serious value for the team down the stretch.
Chirco: I think it's going to be second-year pro Ennis Rakestraw Jr. I believe he's going to have a chance to impact the Lions’ secondary as both an outside corner and nickel corner in 2025. And as a result, I believe he'll prove to be a much more valuable asset than many are projecting him to be.
4.) What do you expect from Jake Bates in 2025?
Booher: I think Bates will be an important part of the Lions' overall success. Last season, he made a huge impact with multiple game-winning or game-tying kicks late in games. He hit the game-winner in games against Minnesota, Houston and Green Bay, and his consistency was a huge reason for their success in 2024.
Now, Bates needs to continue being consistent in his opportunities. The Lions have struggled to find stability at kicker, and the former UFL star looks to be the much-needed answer. Consistency is the expectation moving forward, and I expect him to deliver.
Chirco: I'm expecting another strong season from the second-year kicker and former UFL star. I believe he's going to execute on north of 85 percent of his field-goal attempts again and be as proficient as a year ago on his long-distance kicks, too. I think the Lions have found a gem in Bates, who, I believe, is good enough to be the team's kicker for years to come.
5.) What is the most exciting aspect of the Lions practicing against the Dolphins?
Booher: The biggest thing that stands out to me about the joint practices between the Dolphins and the Lions is the matchup between the Lions' secondary and the Dolphins' wide receivers.
Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill will present an excellent test for the likes of D.J. Reed, Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw, among others. They'll be testing Detroit's defense vertically throughout the two days of practice, and this matchup should provide an excellent look at where Arnold and Rakestraw are at in their respective developments.
Chirco: I think it's getting the chance to hear from Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. He's a walking soundbite, in a similar fashion to Dan Campbell. Plus, it's getting the opportunity to closely observe Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa and the team's numerous weapons (i.e. running back De’Von Achane and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jayden Waddle). I think it'll be an exciting series of joint practices for both the Lions and the Dolphins.