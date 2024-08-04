Roundtable: What Lions Can Prove at Joint Practices
1.) Do the Lions need to bring back kicker James Turner?
Christian Booher: I think it is time for the Lions to bring in competition for Jake Bates. Whether or not it's Turner remains to be seen, but because he's familiar with the organization it could be a timely move.
I wouldn't close the door on Bates completely yet, as he still has plenty of potential, but there should be concern about his consistency after a largely rough week. The preseason game will be a big test.
Vito Chirco: I'm not going to go that far. But, I am going to say the Lions need to add competition for Jake Bates. Bates, who has experienced some struggles with his overall accuracy of late, has looked more and more raw as training camp has progressed.
Detroit direly needs to add an alternative to Bates, and I'd suggest veteran kicker Randy Bullock. Bullock, who last kicked for the N.Y. Giants, is presently a free agent. I think Bullock – a career 83.4 percent field-goal kicker – would be a solid form of competition for Bates.
2.) Which players caught your attention this week at Lions camp?
Booher: It has been exciting to follow the rise of Levi Onwuzurike as he continues his strong offseason. Earlier in the offseason, Onwuzurike was viewed as a player who had to perform just to ensure he made the roster. He's done that and more throughout this offseason, headlined by a strong start to camp.
Additionally, Ennis Rakestraw is definitely a player worth mentioning after he paced the defense in takeaways last week. His work during the first week of padded practices was nothing short of impressive.
Chirco: The player that most did was cornerback Ennis Rakestraw, a second-round pick of the Lions this past April. The Missouri product has showcased a knack for intercepting passes early on in camp. And, if he continues to display this type of play-making ability, he'll be in store for a healthy amount of playing time in Detroit's secondary in 2024.
Daurice Fountain, a member of the Lions’ practice squad a year ago, has also been impressive. He's been frequently deployed as the No. 3 receiver when the first-team offense has taken the field in 11 personnel, and he hasn't disappointed. He's showcased solid athleticism and route-running ability, plus the ability to come down with 50/50 balls. All in all, he's done a great job of improving his stock via his performance so far in camp.
3.) Are you concerned about Donovan Peoples-Jones and Antoine Green?
Booher: In terms of them making a major impact on the Lions in 2024, I certainly don't think their quiet starts to training camp have helped their case at all. However, both players will get a chance to prove their stuff in the preseason.
Green had a superb showing in the preseason last year, so he could be competitive for a spot. However, with Daurice Fountain among the players rising, there should be urgency for Green and DPJ this preseason.
Chirco: Yes. They each haven't shown enough to me yet to say they deserve to win the No. 3 receiver job. And, if they're not careful, the fast-rising Fountain is going to beat out both of them for the gig.
I'm most disappointed with Peoples-Jones, though, the hometown native who recorded 839 receiving yards in 2022 with the Cleveland Browns. I'm still holding out hope that as training camp progresses, he'll emerge as the winner of the No. 3 WR battle.
4.) What did you think about the new kickoff setup during the Bears-Texans Pro Football Hall of Fame game?
Booher: It was a little jarring to see and I'm sure it will take some getting used to. Aside from that, it looks like there's some serious big play potential within the set up for the return team. Because the kickoff team starts so much closer to the ball, block-shedding and open-field tackling will be paramount.
Chirco: I'm going to want to see more of the kickoff in action before I make a firm judgment. On Thursday, though, I'll admit that the new alignment looked weird to me. It will take some time for me – and probably a lot of fans and pundits – to get used to.
Yet, I think it will end up being advantageous for the league and its players, reducing the number of big hits on these kicks and increasing the amount of explosive plays. I think it'll end up being a positive change for the NFL.
5.) What are you hoping to learn from the Lions’ joint practices and preseason game against the New York Giants?
Booher: I hope the Lions can begin to iron out their depth battles. They need to find that third reliable wide receiver for their starting unit, and the work against the Giants should be very telling as to who the consistent options are.
Additionally, the joint practices will give the Lions' new secondary members their first chances to play together. In the preseason game, fans will likely be treated to a lengthy look at Hendon Hooker, which will be intriguing.
Chirco: I think it'll produce a solid gauge of where the Lions’ first-teamers stand against the rest of the NFL. As much as it's been nice to see members of the roster compete hard against one another in Allen Park, it's still not the same as seeing the Lions go head-to-head with another team.
This will be a great opportunity for Lions’ rookie defensive backs Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw to go head-to-head with the likes of Giants receivers Darius Slayton, Allen Robinson and Malik Nabers. It will also be fun to watch Detroit's top-tier offensive line go up against N.Y. EDGE rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns.
Plus, in the preseason game next Thursday, I'll be closely watching a few Lions players, including Rakestraw, Fountain and Levi Onwuzurike. If the aforementioned individuals are able to put together strong performances against the Giants, they'll be able to further improve their already rising stocks.