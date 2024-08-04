Burning Question: Can Ennis Rakestraw Be Lions' Top Corner?
The Detroit Lions doubled up at the cornerback position in the 2024 NFL Draft, adding Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw. Both players were viewed among the top players at their position in the class and enjoyed strong performances playing in the SEC in college.
They've struck up a strong bond heading throughout their first NFL offseason, as both have praised working with the other. Fueled by a strong desire to be great, Rakestraw and Arnold have their sights set on a big rookie campaign.
Still, the two players are very different from a personality standpoint. Arnold is more vocal and affable, while Rakestraw speaks with his physical play. Since the team began padded practices last Monday, Rakestraw has been one of the biggest risers.
Coming out of college, one of the knocks on Rakestraw was that he had just one interception in four college seasons. While practice reps can obviously be taken with a grain of salt, the Missouri product had three interceptions last week and displayed a knack for being around the football consistently in the process.
If Rakestraw can keep that production up throughout training camp and the preseason, the Lions will have a major competition for their spots in the secondary. In years past, the Lions have struggled mightily to find reliable secondary depth. Now, they have it.
Arnold figures to be a day one starter opposite Carlton Davis, leaving Rakestraw to battle with Amik Robertson, Emmanuel Moseley, Khalil Dorsey and others. The Lions are exploring the defender's versatility, giving him opportunities to contribute on the boundary and in the slot.
With Brian Branch moving to safety position, there are reps at the nickel cornerback position available for the taking. So far, Moseley and Robertson are the two players who have repped the most in that area to this point.
So far, Rakestraw's chances have been solid. The next step for him to have success is to be consistent in his ability to take the ball away from the offense and ensure that his physicality doesn't dip in the coming weeks.
The preseason will be a big opportunity, as with starters not expected to play he could get plenty of run early on.
If he can maintain that physical edge, the Lions will ultimately be pleased with what they have in the talented corner. Now, a strong rookie year for Rakestraw doesn't mean he has to be the team's CB1 by any means.
Rather, the Missouri product just needs to set a strong foundation for his future. If he adds the takeaway part of his game for good to go along with his already physical style, he has a chance to be a lockdown corner of the future.
Davis will enter the year as the presumable CB1, given his depth of experience and strong skill set. However, Rakestraw has the potential to work his way into a predominant role and play big snaps for the Lions in 2024.