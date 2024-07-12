Sam LaPorta Makes Everything Look 'Super Easy'
The Detroit Lions have spent several resources over the year to fortify the tight end position.
After a couple of misses and trading away T.J. Hockenson, the organization seems to have found a long-term answer in the form of second-year Iowa product Sam LaPorta.
As a rookie in 2023, LaPorta set the NFL record for receptions by a rookie tight end and quickly ascended into the conversation amongst the league's best players at his position.
He's garnered plenty of momentum amongst league circles, drawing praise from elite tight ends across the league such as Travis Kelce and George Kittle. This carried over to a recent ESPN piece, penned by Jeremy Fowler, in which coaches and executives ranked the top tight ends in the league.
LaPorta, entering just his second NFL campaign, ranked fourth behind Kelce, Kittle and Baltimore's Mark Andrews.
"The Lions have spent three first-round picks on the tight end position since 2009: Brandon Pettigrew, Eric Ebron and T.J. Hockenson," Fowler wrote. "But it's a second-round pick who's poised to become the franchise's best selection of the position group."
According to ESPN, LaPorta was ranked as high as third and as low as seventh. He impressed as a rookie with his advanced receiving ability. He also displayed a relentless motor and contributed in the run game as a blocker.
The Iowa product appeared ahead of the proverbial rookie curve in many ways. Now, he faces the challenge of taking his performance even further in his second NFL campaign.
As Fowler wrote, "LaPorta exploded onto the scene with 86 catches -- the most ever for a rookie tight end -- for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns. 'He's f---ing awesome,' a veteran NFC scout said. 'Everything looks super easy and natural to him. Great feet. Great in the red zone. Strains every play, whether blocking or running routes. Plays the game the right way, snap in and snap out. Strong for his size and so instinctive.'
Ahead of the start of training camp, LaPorta was recently in California with quarterback Jared Goff and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown to work out with quarterback coach Adam Deduaux of 3DQB.